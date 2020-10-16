#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH: 'Big' COVID-19 test labs to handle specimens amid issues with Red Cross
A doctor shows the Natch RNA Extractor along with other new machines inside the newly inaugurated molecular laboratory of the Philippine Red Cross at the Port Area in Manila in June 2020.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
DOH: 'Big' COVID-19 test labs to handle specimens amid issues with Red Cross
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Specimens collected from arriving Filipinos will be rerouted to eight coronavirus testing laboratories, the Department of Health said after the Philippine Red Cross halted conducting COVID-19 tests for the government.

The PRC announced Thursday it would stop conducting tests on returning Filipinos, frontline medical and government workers and individuals asking for COVID-19 tests in government swabbing facilities over the Philippine Health Insurance Corp’s failure to settle its overdue balance of over P930 million.

In a press briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said DOH and PhilHealth are having discussions with PRC to continue the operations of and their with the private organization.

"The Philhealth president went to the PRC and discussed what are the ways forward so we can resolve this immediately," Vergeire said.

"Hopefully, in the coming days, we can resolve this. What would be the effect? We are rerouting the specimens and those that are usually received by Red Cross will be forwarded to big laboratories in the country," she added.

The laboratories that can take on the testing requirement of returning Filipinos are the following, according to the list released by DOH Thursday:

  • Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan)
  • Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center
  • Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City)
  • PNP Crime Laboratory (Quezon City)
  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (Muntinlupa)
  • San Lazaro Hospital (Manila)
  • Ospital ng Imus (Cavite)
  • Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (San Fernando, Pampanga)

The department said there is also an ongoing coordination with testing czar Vince Dizon and other offices to implement the re-routing of specimens and ongoing matching of the mega-swabbing facilities with identified laboratories.

It also said that the testing needs of returning Filipinos are expected to decline, following the newly-published omnibus guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, returning Filipinos will be screened at points of entry for symptoms. Screening testing shall be required depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the countries where they came from.

The PRC has conducted over one million swab tests, representing 26% of the country’s testing output.

PhilHealth: We will pay

The state health insurer will settle its multimillion-peso debt to PRC, its chief assured Friday.

“One thing is for certain, PhilHealth has a debt to the Philippine Red Cross. We recognize the help of PRC to the government, particularly our brothers, victims that are to be tested for COVID-19,” PhilHealth president Dante Gierran told CNN Philippines’ “The Source.”

“One thing is sure also: we will pay for that, regardless of whether the Department of Budget and Management will assume a negative position on the matter. We will really pay for it,” he added.

Gierran, however, said there are some “legal issues” affecting the memorandum of agreement between PhilHealth and PRC that need to be addressed.

The country’s coronavirus caseload reached 348,698, with 6,497 deaths Thursday. More than 4.013 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese vaccine cleared for Philippines clinical trials
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
China’s candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has been cleared by a panel of experts for phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Nacionalista Party officially expresses support for Velasco leadership
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, a leader of the Nacionalista Party, confirmed yesterday that the NP, the political...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams DPWH corruption, but still trusts Villar
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
President Duterte’s trust and confidence in Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar remain despite the Chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lifts West Philippine Sea oil exploration ban
16 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Thursday confirmed that Duterte approved the recommendation, which would mean the resumption...
Headlines
fbfb
Tourism chief tells ‘Staycation hotels’: Prioritize, health, safety of guests, employees
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday reminded “staycation hotels” to follow the health guidelines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Serve and protect’: Cops reminded of mandate after saying they will file raps vs woman who tried to end life
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"There are 3.6 million Filipinos struggling with mental health problems. Will we imprison them when they need help the most?...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross stops tests chargeable to PhilHealth
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers, government workers, frontliners and other individuals can no longer avail themselves of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Displaced workers hit 3.6 million
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Despite the reopening of the economy, the number of workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic nationwide continues to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte reiterates need to destroy seized drugs
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte directed Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Solicitor General Jose Calida on Wednesday to coordinate...
Headlines
fbfb
Higher COA budget sought vs corruption
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
State auditors should be equipped with all the necessary tools to fight corruption in government, which prompted Congress...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with