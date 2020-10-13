#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Groups vow to take Duterte Youth case before Supreme Court as Ducielle Cardema sworn in
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco swears in Ducielle Cardema as a member of the House on Tuesday, October 13.
(Screengrab from Congress' Facebook page)
Groups vow to take Duterte Youth case before Supreme Court as Ducielle Cardema sworn in
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 9:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several groups have vowed to take the case against the Duterte Youth party-list before the Supreme Court after its representative Ducielle Cardema was sworn in as a member of Congress on Tuesday afternoon, much to the youth's dismay. 

Commission on Elections chairman Sheriff Abas told lawmakers at a budget hearing in September that Cardema had been issued a certificate of proclamation which a group of laywers called as the "most unconstitutional act" by Comelec in its decades-old history. 

The party-list won a seat in the midterm elections in 2019, but it had spelled all the trouble for its nominee Ronald, whose age at 34 led Comelec to disqualify him on the grounds that he is overaged, with his wife Ducielle substituting for him.

Speaking at a virtual gathering of the Youth Act Now Against Tyranny, lawyer Emil Marañon said this is not the end of their campaign to prevent the party-list "who will go beyond the law" just to sit in Congress. 

"Even if we didn't win in the fight in Comelec, we will do our best to go to the Supreme Court where we hope justice will prevail," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

Marañon represents youth leaders Reeya Magtalas, Abigail Tan, Raainah Punzalan and Aunell Angcos, who had filed a petition before Comelec questioning Duterte Youth's accreditation.

He added that they were surprised for Ducielle to be sworn in despite Comelec yet to make public her proclamation and with her yet to take oath as the party-list's nominee. 

"This goes to show what kind of a party-list they are and a nominee Cardema is," Marañon said. "The problem here is, how will you make legislation if you could not even abide by the law?"

University of the Philippines professor Danilo Arao, the lead convenor of poll watchdog Kontra Daya, said it was a mistake for Congress to swear in Cardema with cases against the party-list still pending. 

He added that for an administration that claims to abide by the rule of law, the incident showed otherwise and that what prevails is "the law of the ruler."

"We know that the Duterte Youth follows through with the administration in serving for its own interests," he said in Filipino. "We will explore all legal measures [and] we will take the issue to the streets just to ensure that we will block Duterte Youth from assuming a seat in Congress."

Arao also took a swipe on Ronald Cardema for using his post as chairman of the National Youth Commission to campaign during the 2019 polls. 

Various youth groups including those from universities across the country strongly rejected that the party-list represents the Filipino youth, holding signs that bore the Twitter hashtag "#BlockDuterteYouth."

"Cardema was hailed as an "honorable" on this day, but no part of them nor of the Duterte Youth will ever be worth honoring," the National Union of Students of the Philippines said.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) who earlier today was installed as the chamber's leader, led the swearing in of Ducielle who was with her husband Ronald. The development came after days of power struggle in the House between Velasco and ousted leader Alan Peter Cayetano, both allies of President Rodrigo Duterte who entered in a term-sharing deal in 2019.

DUTERTE YOUTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
It's final: Cayetano out as speaker as House formalizes election of Velasco
By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
(Updated 12:57 p.m.) Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has irrevocably resigned as speaker of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says pandemic may soon be over
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon after three groups have expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Paolo Duterte gets plum post in House as dust settles from speakership row
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The presidential son was elected to chair the House Committee on Accounts which handles the budget of the House of Repre...
Headlines
fbfb
Grab driver released a week after altercation
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Yes, she was able to leave earlier at around 1 p.m.," the boyfriend of Grab driver Florence Norial said in Filipino.&nb...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
OCTA member: Group's recommendations are for free, part of public service
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A member of the independent research group giving out recommendations to the government for its coronavirus response is hoping...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT sets ‘Bring your own gear’ rules as recreational diving reopens
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday released the health and safety rules for recreational driving as the country reopens...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief: Around P480 billion needed in next 18 years for modernization
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday confirmed that the military's modernization program has suffered...
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO red-tagging allegations already resolved, Andanar says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The question on whether the PCOO was red-tagging people was already resolved...the PCOO as an institution has never red-tagged...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar now Tropical Depression 'Ofel'
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
PAGASA on Tuesday said the low pressure area spotted in Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression "Ofel"...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with