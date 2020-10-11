House majority will 'respect' term-sharing agreement

MANILA, Philippines — The term-sharing deal brokered between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Velasco (Marinduque) will be honored once the budget bill is passed, lawmakers said Sunday.

In a statement sent to reporters Sunday afternoon, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said that the "gentleman's agreement" will be followed after the approval of the national budget for 2021 on its third and final reading on Friday, October 16.

Under the agreement, Cayetano is slated to turn over leadership of the House 15 months into his term to Velasco, who will preside over the lower chamber for the next 21 months.

It is not clear how this will take place later on, and if Cayetano will be stepping down from his post.

"We will respect the term-sharing agreement and ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the House of Representatives," the statement by Romualdez reads.

"I assure my esteemed colleagues that the gentleman’s agreement will be honored after the approval of the national budget for 2021 on third and final reading on Friday, October 16. Let us set aside politics and focus first on the passage of the national budget as requested by the President," it also says.

In a press briefing Sunday, House leaders called on the lower chamber to prioritize first the budget hearings before the speakership row.

"Whatever clout they have, they should use it for getting the budget passed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said at the hearing.

"Let's not use our influence for politics. Whatever we have, let's use all of this for the budget first," he added.

For his part, Rep. Prospero Pichay Jr (Surigao del Sur) said at the briefing: "What they should have done was bring it to plenary. The problem is the deal was only between the two of them...it was not binding. That's why when he offered to resign, it was rejected."

