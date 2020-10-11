#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House majority will 'respect' term-sharing agreement
Photo shows House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr. during the opening of the 18th Congress.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
House majority will 'respect' term-sharing agreement
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The term-sharing deal brokered between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Velasco (Marinduque) will be honored once the budget bill is passed, lawmakers said Sunday. 

In a statement sent to reporters Sunday afternoon, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said that the "gentleman's agreement" will be followed after the approval of the national budget for 2021 on its third and final reading on Friday, October 16.

Under the agreement, Cayetano is slated to turn over leadership of the House 15 months into his term to Velasco, who will preside over the lower chamber for the next 21 months.

It is not clear how this will take place later on, and if Cayetano will be stepping down from his post. 

"We will respect the term-sharing agreement and ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the House of Representatives," the statement by Romualdez reads. 

"I assure my esteemed colleagues that the gentleman’s agreement will be honored after the approval of the national budget for 2021 on third and final reading on Friday, October 16. Let us set aside politics and focus first on the passage of the national budget as requested by the President," it also says. 

RELATED: The House divided: Speakership rows in the 18th Congress

In a press briefing Sunday, House leaders called on the lower chamber to prioritize first the budget hearings before the speakership row. 

"Whatever clout they have, they should use it for getting the budget passed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said at the hearing. 

"Let's not use our influence for politics. Whatever we have, let's use all of this for the budget first," he added. 

For his part, Rep. Prospero Pichay Jr (Surigao del Sur) said at the briefing: "What they should have done was bring it to plenary. The problem is the deal was only between the two of them...it was not binding. That's why when he offered to resign, it was rejected."

Franco Luna with reports from Xave Gregorio 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 11, 2020 - 3:12pm

The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.

"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.

The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis

October 11, 2020 - 3:12pm

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez says the Congress will resume deliberations on the 2021 national budget following the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for a special session.

"Let us set aside politics and focus first on the passage of the national budget as requested by the President," Romualdez says in a statement.

Romualdez stresses that they will respect the term-sharing agreement and that they will ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the lower chamber.

October 11, 2020 - 3:01pm

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has endorsed Rep. Lord Velasco (Marinduque) as speaker of the House of Representatives, according to Rep Doy Leachon (Oriental Mindoro).

"She's doing it as a friend of Cong. Velasco. Besides, she believes that parties to the term-sharing agreement must be gentleman enough to comply," Leachon says in a statement.

Leachon adds that non-adherence to the term-sharing agreement is a defiance to President Rodrigo Duterte.

October 9, 2020 - 5:51pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte called the Congress to a special session on October 13 to 16, 2020 to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays.

October 8, 2020 - 8:33pm

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assures President Rodrigo Duterte that the proposed 2021 national budget will be passed on time despite the suspension of the budget deliberations at the House of Representatives.

"We welcome the President’s stern warning to all parties to stop all the politicking as it could jeopardize the welfare of our fellow citizens at this critical time. In this, we are not evading any responsibility for our own actions, and would in fact like to sincerely apologize again to the President and the whole nation for adding anxiety to an already uncertain situation," Cayetano says in a social media post shortly after Duterte's recorded address aired.

Cayetano says the House will submit the printed budget to the Senate on November 5, which would allow them to continue with their own deliberations and prepare for the formal transmittal on November 16.

ALMIGHTY GOD admonishes us to bear one another's burdens. In doing so we are obedient to GOD'S Word To Love Each...

Posted by Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday, 8 October 2020
October 8, 2020 - 7:13pm

President Rodrigo Duterte tells members of the House of Representatives to approve the proposed 2021 national budget amid a speakership row between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

"If you do not solve the problem then I will solve the problem for you," Duterte says in a recorded address aired Thursday night.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
8 hours ago
Headlines
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
Three-month-old baby dies without reuniting with political prisoner mom
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Three-month-old baby River passed away in the special care unit of a Manila hospital on Friday night, away from her political...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells Lord: We were both fooled
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
President Duterte was disappointed and felt deceived by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s reneging on a “gentleman’s...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 336,000, deaths now at 6,238
1 day ago
The Department of Health confirmed 2,249 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the national caseload to 336,926....
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Toxics watchdog warns against liquid mercury products on e-commerce
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“We remind consumers to be cautious and alert to the dangers of buying and using mercury and mercury-added products...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP reports 108 recoveries as 36 more cops get COVID-19
7 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 36 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among its ranks, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Lockdown tests faith in virus-hit Philippines
By Ron Lopez | 8 hours ago
After months of livestreaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP revives ‘Undas online’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has revived its “Undas online” and will start accepting...
Headlines
fbfb
Indonesian suicide bomber nabbed in Jolo
By Roel PareÃ±o | 17 hours ago
An Indonesian woman suspected of planning a suicide bomb attack was arrested, along with two female Abu Sayyaf members, in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with