Duterte says to intervene if Congress doesn't solve budget delay

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte issued a strong warning on Thursday to Congress that he will intervene if the chamber fails to pass the budget “legally and constitutionally.”
“Either you resolve the issue sa impasse ninyo ‘yan and pass the budget legally and constitutionally. ‘Pag hindi ninyo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte said.
(Either you resolve the issue about your impasse and pass the budget legally and constitutionally. If you can’t do it, I’ll do it for you.)
Duterte did not specify how exactly he will intervene, but he underscored that he is not threatening anyone and does not desire to linger longer in his position.
He also refused to provide a timeline as to when the budget should be passed, saying this is only the work of dictators, but said that he will step in if “there will be a delay and it will result in the derailment of government service.”
The president also hinted that Congress may have violated the Constitution in their proceedings with the budget, but no longer dwelled on the specific provisions the chamber may have disobeyed.
He also once again distanced himself from the ongoing leadership row in the House of Representatives, even appealing to no longer drag him in the tussle between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) at the expense of tainting his administration’s legacy.
“‘Wag na niyo ninyo akong idamay sa away ninyo, tapos in the future, people will be asking. ‘What happened to the administration of Duterte?’” he said.
(Don’t involve me in your quarrel, only for people to ask in the future, ‘What happened to the administration of Duterte?’)
‘Don’t play too much’
Duterte’s warning came after a long week of maneuverings in the House led by Cayetano, which resulted in the abrupt end of the public debates on the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for next year and the House taking a break earlier than expected.
While this also resulted in the passage of the budget on second reading, it also means that the House would not be able to pass the spending plan on final reading on its self-imposed deadline on October 14 as the session is suspended until November 16.
“Wag niyo naman sobrahan ang laro sa Congress na ang budget mismo ang nalagay sa alanganin,” Duterte said.
(Don’t play too much in Congress because the budget itself is being placed in a dilemma.)
He added, “There is something more higher than just delaying and maneuvering in Congress because everybody wants to be speaker.”
Several lawmakers, including Velasco, have called on the House leadership to reconvene the session, but Cayetano has balked at this idea saying that continuing budget deliberations in plenary would further lead to politicking.
“There are saboteurs, there were people with their own intentions. Lawmakers and the departments were no longer able to talk well with each other,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Lawmakers allied with Velasco said it is still possible for a majority of congressmen to reconvene the session ahead November 16, but Cayetano’s allies said this would be illegal.
The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.
"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.
The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assures President Rodrigo Duterte that the proposed 2021 national budget will be passed on time despite the suspension of the budget deliberations at the House of Representatives.
"We welcome the President’s stern warning to all parties to stop all the politicking as it could jeopardize the welfare of our fellow citizens at this critical time. In this, we are not evading any responsibility for our own actions, and would in fact like to sincerely apologize again to the President and the whole nation for adding anxiety to an already uncertain situation," Cayetano says in a social media post shortly after Duterte's recorded address aired.
Cayetano says the House will submit the printed budget to the Senate on November 5, which would allow them to continue with their own deliberations and prepare for the formal transmittal on November 16.
President Rodrigo Duterte tells members of the House of Representatives to approve the proposed 2021 national budget amid a speakership row between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.
"If you do not solve the problem then I will solve the problem for you," Duterte says in a recorded address aired Thursday night.
Rep. Lord Allan Velasco joins the call of his colleagues in the Senate and in the House of Representatives to resume plenary sessions on the 2021 national budget.
Velasco, who has a term-sharing deal with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on the House leadership, says the budget issue is more important than the speakership row.
"The premature termination of budget deliberations has signaled the alarm bells from the halls of Congress to the Senate, from the nation's economic managers to the business community," Velasco says in a statement.
Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II defends the swift passage of the 2021 budget on second reading, insisting that the motion of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to close the budget deliberations was in accordance with the Rules of the House.
Gonzales stressed that the House can suspend sessions earlier than what is provided by the legislative calendar, as the committees will continue to function and there are no other priority bills in the calendar.
"We started to deliberate on it (budget) last week and was approved on second reading yesterday. We will approve it on third reading on Nov. 16 when printed copies are distributed three days before," Gonzales says.
Senate President Tito says the House of Representatives has disregarded the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to pass the 2021 national budget.
"There is no way we can finish the budget if it is not submitted to us before the mandated break after Oct. 14. Do not blame us!" Sotto says.
