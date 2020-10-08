Velasco calls for resumption of House session to tackle budget

MANILA, Philippines — Speakership aspirant Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) is calling for the resumption of session in the House of Representatives to reopen debates on the proposed 2021 national budget, which were abruptly ended by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros).
“The hasty approval of the spending plan of the Duterte administration on second reading without observing the full budget process and the abrupt suspension of House sessions imperiled the enactment of vital measures, particularly the 2021 budget — the single most important piece of legislation that we pass every year,” Velasco said in a statement on Thursday.
He added that it is time to set aside political differences, as the issues hounding the budget are “far bigger” than the tussle for the top post at the House between him and Cayetano.
He also hit Cayetano, accusing him once more of “blackmailing” the executive department and holding the budget hostage for his own political gain.
Velasco’s call echoes those of lawmakers allied with him and lawmakers from the opposition for the House session to resume and for debates on the spending plan to be restarted.
Cayetano, however, balked at these appeals, saying that continuing budget deliberations in plenary would further lead to politicking.
“There are saboteurs, there were people with their own intentions. Lawmakers and the departments were no longer able to talk well with each other,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.
In lieu of plenary debates, Cayetano moved to create a small committee composed of several House members which would take up proposed amendments by lawmakers to the budget.
The speakership squabble reached new heights after Cayetano’s allies moved to suspend session until November 16, thus avoiding any possibility of the Velasco camp from putting up a challenge to the speaker’s leadership come October 14 — the supposed end-date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between the two lawmakers brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.
With the session suspended until November 16, the House would not be able to pass the budget on third and final reading until then at the earliest, raising concerns from some senators that the passage of the fiscal plan would be delayed.
Lawmakers allied with Velasco said it is still possible for a majority of congressmen to reconvene the session ahead November 16, but Cayetano’s allies said this would be illegal.
The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.
"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.
The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis
President Rodrigo Duterte tells members of the House of Representatives to approve the proposed 2021 national budget amid a speakership row between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.
"If you do not solve the problem then I will solve the problem for you," Duterte says in a recorded address aired Thursday night.
Rep. Lord Allan Velasco joins the call of his colleagues in the Senate and in the House of Representatives to resume plenary sessions on the 2021 national budget.
Velasco, who has a term-sharing deal with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on the House leadership, says the budget issue is more important than the speakership row.
"The premature termination of budget deliberations has signaled the alarm bells from the halls of Congress to the Senate, from the nation's economic managers to the business community," Velasco says in a statement.
Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II defends the swift passage of the 2021 budget on second reading, insisting that the motion of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to close the budget deliberations was in accordance with the Rules of the House.
Gonzales stressed that the House can suspend sessions earlier than what is provided by the legislative calendar, as the committees will continue to function and there are no other priority bills in the calendar.
"We started to deliberate on it (budget) last week and was approved on second reading yesterday. We will approve it on third reading on Nov. 16 when printed copies are distributed three days before," Gonzales says.
Senate President Tito says the House of Representatives has disregarded the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to pass the 2021 national budget.
"There is no way we can finish the budget if it is not submitted to us before the mandated break after Oct. 14. Do not blame us!" Sotto says.
Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) denounces the acts of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies in the House of Representatives for railroading the approval of the proposed 2021 national budget.
Velasco condemns Cayetano and his allies for railroading the legislative process upon terminating the 2021 budget deliberations and approving the budget proposal on second reading without going through required process and procedure.
"Because if Speaker Cayetano's desperate attempt to stay in power, he has bastardized the institution we swore to protect and respect and committed serious violations of the Constitution to save himself," Velasco says in a statement.
