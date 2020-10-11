COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trials to begin in November — DOH

#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trials to begin in November â DOH
This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Handout/Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The third phase of the country's coronavirus vaccine trials will begin in November, health officials said Saturday evening. 

In a statement, the Department of Health said that the phase, during which patients will actually be treated with a vaccine to test its safety, would first begin with an application review by a vaccine expert panel and ethics review committees in the Philippines before the clinical trials led by the Department of Science and Technology.  

"After thorough review of the clinical trial applications, these will be submitted to the FDA for final pass. The vaccine trials may begin upon the FDA’s regulatory review and approval of the conduct of the clinical trials," the statement read.  

Three developers have already submitted applications to conduct phase 3 trials as of this publishing, including Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, China's Sinovac and Jannsen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson from the United States of America        

For the trials, the foreign affairs department is set to coordinate bilateral partnerships related to the vaccine trials "for the possibility of manufacturing the vaccines locally in partnership with the pharmaceutical companies," while the DOH, the vice chair of the sub-TWG, will oversee the hospitals joining the clinical trials and will manage the operations and logistics of the clinical trials.

The Food and Drug Administration "will monitor the entities approved to conduct clinical trials. It will also approve vaccines that will be released and sold to the public," the statement added. 

"The DOST chairs the sub-TWG on COVID-19 vaccine development which includes other government agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Other members of the sub-TWG include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Research for Tropical Medicine, both of which are under the DOH; and, the National Development Company (NDC) under the DTI," it also said. 

RELATED: Tolentino shuns DOST role in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, says matter is 'purely' for DOH

On Friday, October 9, Sen. Francis Tolentino questioned the role of the DOST on the sub-TWG, pointing out that such a venture would need the expertise of medical doctors and practitioners.

As of the department's latest case bulletin, the national caseload stands at 336,926, with 54,594 of which still classified as active cases.  

Worldwide, over 37.4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.07 million deaths, according to latest data from the World Health Organization.  

President Rodrigo Duterte has routinely emphasized in his public addresses that securing a vaccine is the only solution to the Philippines' coronavirus situation moving forward. 

“The responsibilities of each agency under the Sub-TWG on Vaccine Development are clear. I am confident that all agencies involved in vaccine development will work tirelessly in carrying out each individual responsibility...We also recognize the exigency of these vaccine trials given our ongoing situation,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

Franco Luna 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 7, 2020 - 3:41pm

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

October 7, 2020 - 3:41pm

The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.

It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said. — AFP

October 7, 2020 - 7:33am

The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.

It is therefore unlikely for US President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said.

The two companies that are furthest along in their vaccine trials, Moderna and Pfizer, both began their final stages at the end of July, and both require two separate injections 28 days apart. — AFP

September 30, 2020 - 8:10am

The World Bank says it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against COVID-19.

The bank has already implemented emergency response programs in 111 countries and the extra money, if approved, would be aimed at low- and middle-income countries.

"An effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most promising path forward for the world to reopen safely," a World Bank spokesman says. — AFP

September 26, 2020 - 1:38pm

Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future COVID-19 vaccine, urging major powers to share their know-how for the sake of global well-being.

Latin America has taken a heavy blow from Covid-19 with nearly nine million cases and more than 330,000 deaths, one third of the global total, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

"With the pandemic, as with poverty, nobody will be saved on their own," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tells the UN General Assembly, which is taking place virtually due to the health crisis. — AFP

September 25, 2020 - 9:31am

Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña says the Philippines had signed six confidentiality agreements with foreign pharmaceutical companies for COVID-19 vaccine.

These are:

Russia's Sputnik V (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinovac (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinopharm (procurement)
China's ZFSW (clinical trial)
Australia's University of Queensland (clinical trial)
Taiwan's Adimmune (clinical trial)

Indonesian suicide bomber nabbed in Jolo
By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
An Indonesian woman suspected of planning a suicide bomb attack was arrested, along with two female Abu Sayyaf members, in...
IATF to tackle phase 3 of COVID-19 plan
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Cabinet will discuss tomorrow the possibility of further opening up the economy, including the plan to increase the capacity...
Duterte tells Lord: We were both fooled
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
President Duterte was disappointed and felt deceived by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s reneging on a “gentleman’s...
DepEd chief hits fake photos of teachers’ woes
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones has assailed the use of fake photos to highlight problems during the opening of classes,...
PhilHealth made P936 million overpayments to health institutions in 2019 – COA
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) made overpayments that reached P936.653 million to various hospitals and other...
Latest
Toxics watchdog warns against liquid mercury products on e-commerce
By Franco Luna | 14 minutes ago
By Franco Luna | 14 minutes ago
“We remind consumers to be cautious and alert to the dangers of buying and using mercury and mercury-added products...
PNP reports 108 recoveries as 36 more cops get COVID-19
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 36 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among its ranks, according...
Lockdown tests faith in virus-hit Philippines
By Ron Lopez | 2 hours ago
After months of livestreaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines...
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
CBCP revives ‘Undas online’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has revived its “Undas online” and will start accepting...
