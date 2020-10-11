COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trials to begin in November — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The third phase of the country's coronavirus vaccine trials will begin in November, health officials said Saturday evening.
In a statement, the Department of Health said that the phase, during which patients will actually be treated with a vaccine to test its safety, would first begin with an application review by a vaccine expert panel and ethics review committees in the Philippines before the clinical trials led by the Department of Science and Technology.
"After thorough review of the clinical trial applications, these will be submitted to the FDA for final pass. The vaccine trials may begin upon the FDA’s regulatory review and approval of the conduct of the clinical trials," the statement read.
Three developers have already submitted applications to conduct phase 3 trials as of this publishing, including Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, China's Sinovac and Jannsen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson from the United States of America .
For the trials, the foreign affairs department is set to coordinate bilateral partnerships related to the vaccine trials "for the possibility of manufacturing the vaccines locally in partnership with the pharmaceutical companies," while the DOH, the vice chair of the sub-TWG, will oversee the hospitals joining the clinical trials and will manage the operations and logistics of the clinical trials.
The Food and Drug Administration "will monitor the entities approved to conduct clinical trials. It will also approve vaccines that will be released and sold to the public," the statement added.
"The DOST chairs the sub-TWG on COVID-19 vaccine development which includes other government agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Other members of the sub-TWG include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Research for Tropical Medicine, both of which are under the DOH; and, the National Development Company (NDC) under the DTI," it also said.
On Friday, October 9, Sen. Francis Tolentino questioned the role of the DOST on the sub-TWG, pointing out that such a venture would need the expertise of medical doctors and practitioners.
As of the department's latest case bulletin, the national caseload stands at 336,926, with 54,594 of which still classified as active cases.
Worldwide, over 37.4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.07 million deaths, according to latest data from the World Health Organization.
President Rodrigo Duterte has routinely emphasized in his public addresses that securing a vaccine is the only solution to the Philippines' coronavirus situation moving forward.
“The responsibilities of each agency under the Sub-TWG on Vaccine Development are clear. I am confident that all agencies involved in vaccine development will work tirelessly in carrying out each individual responsibility...We also recognize the exigency of these vaccine trials given our ongoing situation,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.
— Franco Luna
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.
It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.
"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said. — AFP
The World Bank says it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against COVID-19.
The bank has already implemented emergency response programs in 111 countries and the extra money, if approved, would be aimed at low- and middle-income countries.
"An effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most promising path forward for the world to reopen safely," a World Bank spokesman says. — AFP
Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future COVID-19 vaccine, urging major powers to share their know-how for the sake of global well-being.
Latin America has taken a heavy blow from Covid-19 with nearly nine million cases and more than 330,000 deaths, one third of the global total, according to an AFP tally based on official data.
"With the pandemic, as with poverty, nobody will be saved on their own," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tells the UN General Assembly, which is taking place virtually due to the health crisis. — AFP
Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña says the Philippines had signed six confidentiality agreements with foreign pharmaceutical companies for COVID-19 vaccine.
These are:
Russia's Sputnik V (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinovac (clinical trial and local manufacturing)
China's Sinopharm (procurement)
China's ZFSW (clinical trial)
Australia's University of Queensland (clinical trial)
Taiwan's Adimmune (clinical trial)
