In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields sit next to plastic dividers, as part of health protocols imposed by authorities on passenger jeepneys against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila. Many face the new normal in the Philippines, where it is now compulsory to wear both face masks and plastic shields in indoor public spaces and on public transport to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 336,000, deaths now at 6,238
(Philstar.com) - October 10, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health confirmed 2,249 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the national caseload to 336,926. 

Of these cases, 54,594 are active. Recovered patients are at 276,094, after 842 more recoveries were reported by the health department. 

Meanwhile 87 new deaths were logged by the DOH, bringing the country's death toll to 6,238. 

The University of the Philippines-OCTA Research team this week said the number of new COVID-19 cases were declining nationwide but warned against the premature easing of community quarantine restrictions, especially in the country's capital region. 

A report released by the independent research group observed a downward trend in the reproductive rate of the virus in the entire country and Metro Manila which is the epicenter of the pandemic, from September 16 to 23. It noted that the number of cases in the country has decreased to 2,500 new cases per day, while it has decreased to less than 1,000 in Metro Manila.

“The situation in the NCR has improved as the rate of transmission, the number of cases, as well as the positivity rate are all on a downward trend. But these positive trends are not irreversible and significant efforts have to be undertaken by all stakeholders to sustain it,” the report read.

The researchers recommended that Metro Manila stay under a general community quarantine rather than be downgraded to a loser modified GCQ. Community quarantine classifications are up for renewal or change by end October. 

It has been 209 days since the capital region was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio

