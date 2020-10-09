Tolentino shuns DOST role in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, says matter is 'purely' for DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is questioning the role of the Department of Science and Technology in talks for possible clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in the country, suggesting that it is "purely" a matter for the health department to deal with.

Sen. Francis Tolentino on Friday told a regular government briefing that while he respects DOST officials but such discussions would need the expertise of medical doctors.

"Kaibigan ko po 'yan sina Director Solidum, tungkol sa mga bulkan, mga lindol," he said, "pero 'yung mga clinical trial ay tungkol sa human anatomy, medicines at medical devices."

(They're my friends, including Director Solidum, on the issue of volcanoes and earthquakes. But the clinical trials are all about human anatomy, medicines and medical devices.)

The senator's remarks is in contrast with how other countries across the globe are relying on the expertise of scientists in responding to the pandemic that has infected more than 36.4 million and killed more than a million.

Earlier this week, Tolentino scored officials of the DOST, DOH and the Food and Drug Administration over the seeming conflicting statements on the conduct of the trials in the Philippines. He also demanded that health officials come up with a clear roadmap on how the trials will be held.

In September, the DOST announced that it has signed confidential data agreements with at least five foreign institutions for developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"Tinatanong ko bakit napunta sa DOST...mga scientist 'yun pero dapat ito purely Department of Health mandate, to include FDA na bahagi ng DOH family," he added.

(So I am asking why it has been placed on the DOST. They're scientists, but this should purely be a mandate of the Department of Health, to include FDA which is part of the DOH.)

Both agencies are working for the Philippines' participation in the World Health Organization's solidarity trials, with the funding of P89 million coming from the DOST.

The joint effort of nations is set to begin by the last week of October, an official said on Thursday.

The FDA and the DOST are also part of the Inter-Agency Task Force's sub-technical working group on vaccine development, which monitors the quality and safety of vaccines that foreign pharmaceutical companies will hold trials for in the country.

"Ayaw natin mapunta sa hindi tamang proseso 'yung kalusugan ng ating kababayan lalong lalo na kung ang pinag-uusapan ay COVID-19," Tolentino said. "Dapat isang ahensya lang ang humahawak nito."

(We don't want our people's lives to be put in the wrong processes especially if it's about COVID-19. There should only be one agency handling it.)

Apart from this, the DOST has also been conducting clinical trials for lagundi and virgin coconut oil as treatment for mild COVID-19 patients.