#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings passes House
This undated stock photo shows a closeup of a baby.
Image by Tawny van Breda from Pixabay
Bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings passes House
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives unanimously approved Monday a bill which seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings, or children whose parents or the circumstances of their birth in the Philippines are unknown.

Section 4 of House Bill No. 7679 declares that “a foundling is a natural-born Filipino citizen regardless of the status or circumstances of birth.”

The bill further states that the natural-born status of foundlings cannot be disputed before any proceeding unless there is substantial proof that they were born of foreign parents.

House Committee on Welfare of Children chairperson Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez (Tingog Sinirangan Party-list) said the passage of the bill in the House is a “crucial step towards correcting the injustice against abandoned Filipino children.”

If passed into law, all foundlings, including those who were born before the enactment of the law, would be entitled to a birth certificate instead of a foundling certificate.

“The fact that foundlings are not issued birth certificates has left on them a stigma that they carry all their lives and has resulted even in discrimination, especially when a birth certificate is required when enrolling for school admission, applying for jobs and even in being issued a passport,” Romualdez said.

Before a child is registered as a foundling, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is tasked to find out who its real parents are within 15 days after the submission of the affidavit of the finder or any concerned person.

Should the DSWD fail to locate the parents despite best efforts, it will fill up and submit the application for registration to the local civil registrar which shall issue the birth certificate of the foundling.

An affidavit of the finder, the certification of the barangay captain or police, and the report of the DSWD or its accredited child caring center or licensed and accredited social welfare development authorities should be submitted upon an application for the foundling’s birth certificate.

The proposal also seeks to punish those who use the status of a child as a foundling as a derogatory remark with a fine of P50,000 to P100,000 or imprisonment of one month to one year. 
.
Discrimination against foundlings, meanwhile, can carry a fine of P200,000 to P1 million or one month to one year in jail.

The bill echoes a 2016 Supreme Court ruling involving Senator Grace Poe which held that foundlings are natural-born citizens. Poe is a foundling herself.

FOUNDLINGS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte approval, trust ratings at 91% amid COVID-19 crisis — Pulse Asia
7 hours ago
(Updated) "Most Filipinos are appreciative of the work done by four of the country's leading government officials; public...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF studying lifting travel ban on foreigners
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The multi-agency pandemic task force has ordered a technical working group to review the travel ban on foreigners as some...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force sends out more cops 'to make homes conducive for online classes'
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Joint Task Force COVID Shield said the directive was "buoyed by viral videos about how hard-headed quarantine violators would...
Headlines
fbfb
Start of classes through blended mode a 'victory' over COVID-19, Briones says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
“Today we claim victory over the destroyer COVID-19. Let our classes begin.”
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief: We do not authorize red-tagging
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"We do not authorize that (red-tagging). If they want to do that, they can do it on their own, but they should not use the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Año cries foul over busted Facebook accounts, slams company 'bias'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The popular social media platform, which counts the Philippines as one of its biggest markets in the world, has not been...
Headlines
fbfb
Bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings passes House
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill which seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to foundlings.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ official applies for post in judiciary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
An assistant secretary of the Department of Justice has applied to become a judge of a metropolitan trial court judge in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Romero's removal as deputy speaker weakens sectoral representation — Party-list Coalition
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The 54-member party-list coalition slammed the removal of their president, Rep. Michael Romero, as deputy speaker amid the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Avigan trials may start this week after delays
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Processing delays hampered the start of the nine-month clinical trials, which was initially slated on August 17.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with