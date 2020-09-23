#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Combatting climate change as urgent as fight vs COVID-19, Duterte tells world leaders
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his remarks as he joins several world leaders, representatives from the United Nations (UN) and international organizations during the Aqaba Process Virtual Meeting on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Response hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via video conference at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on September 2, 2020.
Presidential Photos/King Rodriguez
Combatting climate change as urgent as fight vs COVID-19, Duterte tells world leaders
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The urgency to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease is also needed to tackle climate change, which is posing catastrophic effects to developing countries such as the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In his first-ever speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Duterte said the warming of global temperatures has aggravated existing inequalities and vulnerabilities.

“Climate change has worsened the ravages of the pandemic. Peoples in developing countries like the Philippines suffer the most. We cannot suffer more,” the president said in a taped speech.

“The same urgency needed to fight COVID-19 is needed to address the climate crisis,” he also said. 

The Philippines is an archipelagic nation vulnerable to disasters made worse by climate change. According to a report of environmental think tank Germanwatch released last year, the Philippines placed fourth in the list of countries most affected by extraordinary catastrophes from 1998 to 2017.

Environmental groups and climate activists have been calling on the Duterte administration to declare a climate emergency in the country and make climate change and its impacts on Filipinos a top government priority.

Paris accord

Duterte also called on world leaders to honor their commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. The Paris accord calls for limiting global warming at well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.

“We call on parties, especially those who have not made good their commitment to fight climate change, to honor the same,” the president said.

“We call on all parties to strengthen communities and peoples for preparedness and resilience. We are talking about mankind and Earth, our one and only home,” he added.

In March 2017, Duterte signed the historic agreement on climate change. He, however, earlier threatened he would not honor the pact believing it would hurt the Philippines’ effort to industrialize.

The Philippines, in its submission under the Paris accord, had committed to cut by 70% its carbon emissions by 2030. But the emission reduction target was conditional on assistance from the international community.

Studies, however, found that emission reduction targets submitted by countries put the world on track for warming of 2.7 to 3.7°C, far above the Paris climate goals. In June interview with Philstar.com, the country’s Climate Change Commission said the coronavirus pandemic is hampering the government’s move to review and revisit its climate plans.

“The pandemic has certainly made this painstaking process of NDC formulation more difficult to do,” Climate Change Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera said then. AN NDC is how governments plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

‘Not a climate champion’

Sought for comment, the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment stressed that the Duterte administration allowed ecologically destructive and polluting projects such as big mining, land reclamation and coal power to push through.

It added that the Philippines under his leadership remains a top air and marine polluter, and among the nations vulnerable to impacts of climate change.

“For four years he has allowed the plunder of at least P990 billion of our natural resources. Mr. Duterte is perpetrating pure climate injustice,” Clemente Bautista, Kalikasan international networks coordinator, said.

“President Duterte should clean up his own backyard first before projecting himself as a climate champion before the UN General Assembly,” he added.

CLIMATE CHANGE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Reported increase in 'drug war' deaths amid pandemic is backed by gov't data
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"The whole country knows that the PNP has been very busy in COVID response, implementing quarantine regulations and minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes speakership rivals honor agreement
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
If President Duterte could have his way, he would like Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco...
Headlines
fbfb
Driver’s license to be required for scooters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office will soon require electric scooter users to secure a permit and a driver’s license from...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: President Duterte addresses the 75th UN General Assembly
5 hours ago
Below is a transcription of President Rodrigo Duterte's statement during the general debate of the 75th session of the UNGA,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Combatting climate change as urgent as fight vs COVID-19, Duterte tells world leaders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In his first-ever speech at the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte said that the warming of global...
Headlines
fbfb
Raps filed vs NBI exec, brother over alleged extortion in 'pastillas' scheme probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed multiple criminal raps against its legal assistance chief and brother for allegedly...
Headlines
fbfb
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
2 doctors’ groups back price cap on swab test
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Two groups of doctors yesterday backed the move of the Department of Health to impose a ceiling on the prices of real time...
Headlines
fbfb
We need you: Duterte urges health workers to stay in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Despite relaxing the deployment ban on healthcare professionals, President Duterte is hopeful that Filipino health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with