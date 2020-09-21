BuCor chief Bantag tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I’m confirmed COVID positive,” he told reporters in a text message.
In an interview with DZBB, Bantag said he experienced “chills,” high fever, cough, and headache on the first two nights. The symptoms went away on the third night, but he said he tested positive on the swab test.
Bantag underwent an RT-PCR test for COVID last week and results were released on Monday.
The BuCor chief said he does not have any underlying conditions. Bantag added he is not confined to a hospital but is staying in his quarters since he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
There are at least four active COVID-19 cases among BuCor personnel. Last Saturday, BuCor said its spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag and two of Bantag’s aides contracted the coronavirus. Chaclag is reported to have mild symptoms and has since been in quarantine.
Bantag said his driver and security aide tested positive. He added he may have contracted the coronavirus while riding the van with his aides.
BuCor has yet to give updated information on COVID-19 infections it recorded among its personnel and inmates. Latest data release late in July showed 350 staff and convicts tested positive for the coronavirus, while 21 died. — Kristine Joy Patag
