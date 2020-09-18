#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte extends state of calamity over entire Philippines until September 2021
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte reviews a document during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on September 14, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Ace Morandante
(Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:08 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte extended the declaration of state of calamity over the Philippines for another year, until September 2021.

The STAR reported that Duterte signed Proclamation 1021 that states that the state of calamity is extended from “13 September 2020 to 12 September 2021, unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.”

The proclamation is dated September 16 but was only made public on Friday.

Duterte said the extension would allow the government and local government units “ample latitude to continue utilizing appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund.”

This will also allow the government and LGUs to monitor and control prices of basic necessities and provide basic services to communities.

Last week, Duterte signed the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, allocating P165.5 billion for an economic stimulus package to help the Philippines recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Part of proclamation 1021 read: “All government agencies and LGUs are enjoined to continue rendering full assistance to and cooperation with each other and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake the critical, urgent, and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the threat of COVID-19.”

The president, under the declaration, also directed law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to undertake necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas.

Duterte first placed the entire country under state of calamity due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 16, when he first placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine.

Six months later, the Philippines are still under quarantine status, although lowered, depending on assessment of the Inter-Agency Task Force. 

The first proclamation covers a period of six months. 

As of September 18, national caseload of coronavirus infections reached 279,526. Of the number, 65,906 account to active cases. Death toll is at 4,830 while 208,790 have so far recovered. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Christina Mendez

