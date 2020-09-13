#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH mass recovery adds 20,472 recoveries; total cases breach 261,000
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the 180th day since the first quarantine, health officials added 3,372 coronavirus cases and 20,472 recoveries to its running tally Sunday, bringing their totals to 261,216 cases and 207,568 recoveries. 

In its latest tally update on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 79 more deaths from the sickness, bringing the new pathogen's death toll in the Philippines to 4,371. 

Meanwhile, there are still 49,277 active cases in the country, or patients still infected with the virus accounting for the casualties and recoveries.

Over the week, the national caseload increased by 23,851 cases since Sunday, September 6.

It increased by 19,969 cases the week before that, from August 30 to September 6.

The department also warned the public earlier that its daily case reporting would be “irregularly high” in the coming days as more testing laboratories catch up with their daily reporting.

On Saturday, the Philippines also surpassed the 257,000-mark with 4,935 new infections.

Globally, 28 million have been afflicted with the new sickness, leading to over 911,000 confirmed deaths according to the World Health Organization's latest bulletin. 

The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine as the government attempts to resuscitate the economy with another round of general community quarantine. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.

The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.

September 7, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.

The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.

With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.

September 7, 2020 - 3:22pm

The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.

"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."

"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."

September 7, 2020 - 12:29pm

Training of student athletes will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

Roque, also spokesperson on the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says the IATF has approved it.

The trainings will be subject to guidelines that will be released by the Commission on Higher Education.

September 7, 2020 - 9:03am

The Philippine government is going in the right direction in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as all indicators are going down in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, professor David Guido of the UP OCTA Researcg group says.

While the curve is "flattening" in the capital region, Guido notes that there are still areas in the Philippines that need to be concerned about, such as Iloilo and Tacloban, that may be emerging hotspots.

"The government is on the right track and people are doing their part. But the fight is not yet over. This is not the time to relax; this is the time to soldier on," Guido tells ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.

