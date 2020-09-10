Environmental Ombudsman urged to probe Manila Bay dolomite dumping

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental group called on the environmental team of the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the alleged irregularities in the government’s project to dump artificial white sand along the shoreline of Manila Bay.
Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment called on the Environmental Ombudsman Team to immediately launch a probe into “the alleged bloating of costs and cutting of regulatory corners in the Manila Bay dolomite dump.”
“This P389-million project represents just 0.83 percent of the entire P47-billion Manila Bay rehab program. The potential for large-scale corruption, dereliction of duty and ecological harm is completely unacceptable in these times of pandemic crisis,” Leon Dulce, national coordinator of Kalikasan-PNE, said in a statement Thursday.
According to the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources, only P28 million of the P389 million allocation for the “beach nourishment” project was used for the crushed dolomite rocks.
The Environmental Ombudsman Team is mandated to take cognizance of any act or omission committed by any public official or agency mandated to protect the environment that appears to be illegal, improper or inefficient, or any malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance committed by any public employee if said act involves any violation of environmental concerns.
The DENR said that the “beach nourishment” project may control beach erosion and engineering interventions were in place, but several groups and scientists pointed out that dolomite dump is bound to be washed away by strong waves and flooding.
They also said that dolomite sand could potentially harm not only the bay’s marine ecosystem but also communities in and around the area.
“All kinds of red flags are therefore raised when a complete waste of taxpayer’s money that cannot be seen in any of the Manila Bay rehab and development blueprints, and does not have any environmental clearance, suddenly pops out of nowhere,” Dulce said.
Non-compliance, wilful violation
A coalition of environmental, fisherfolk and religious groups led by Oceana Philippines said it has begun sending its position paper on the dolomite dumping to government agencies, the Commission on Audit, the Office of the Ombudsman and the two legislative houses.
“Ang objective is mapatigil [ito] pero kung di mapatigil, those responsible for the damage should be held accountable,” Gloria Estenzo-Ramos, Oceana Philippines vice president, said in a forum Thursday.
(Our objective is to halt the project. But if this is not stopped, those responsible for the damage should be held accountable.)
Estenzo-Ramos, an environmental lawyer, said that the project should have undergone the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) system like other projects or undertakings which are seen to have a significant adverse impact to the quality of the environment and other consultative and participatory process.
DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda earlier said the project is not covered by the EIS system and only a certificate of non-coverage, which is issued for undertakings that are deemed unlikely to cause significant adverse impacts on the environment, was secured.
But Estenzo-Ramos said this is an admission that the project did not go through the EIS process.
“This CNC is a solid evidence of non-compliance and wilful violation of national laws,” Estenzo-Ramos.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources orders the closure of Aristocrat restaurant in Roxas Boulevard for "generating and discharging pollutive wastewater" amid the government's move to rehabilitate Manila Bay.
The Manila Bay rehabilitation program involves cleanup activities, relocation of illegal settlers as well as apprehension of establishments that violate the Philippine Clean Water Act and other environmental laws.
Last January 22, the Manila City government has ordered the temporary closure of Manila Zoo to allow the reconstruction of its sewer lines. The zoo is located near Estero de San Antonio Abad in Malate, Manila, which directly drains into the Manila Bay.
DENR ordered establishments around the bay to put up their own sewage treatment plants last January 11.
The Department of Health assures the public that "no untoward incidents" will occur as a result to the use of crushed dolomite rocks as "white sand" in the Manila Bay coastline.
The agency clarifies that dolomite is not known as a health hazard in its bulk state but can have harmful effects if it is in dust form, like any other dust particle.
"As stated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the dolomite material that is being used in Baywalk is 2-5mm or 100 times bigger than dust, therefore does not get suspended in air," the DOH says in a statement.
House members under the Makabayan bloc file a resolution seeking for an inquiry into the suitability and sustainability of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program following the dumping of crushed dolomite boulders on the coastline.
Rep. Eufemia Cullamat (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) and Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) filed the resolution.
The seven lawmakers cited people's opposition due to the project's impact to the environment, public health and injudicious utilization of public funds.
JUST IN | Naghain ng resolusyon ang Makabayan Bloc para imbestigahan ang "white sand" project ng DENR sa Manila Bay. pic.twitter.com/CdRxf7lrux— News5 (@News5PH) September 9, 2020
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno seeks clarification from Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu over the pronouncement of the Department of Health that using crushed dolomite rock for the beach nourishment project of Manila Bay can cause respiratory problems.
In a letter dated Sept. 7, 2020, Moreno cited the remarks of Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire that the material used as white sand in filling Manila Bay coastline may be harmful to people's health.
"Hence, pursuant to the faithful discharge of my duty to promote health and safety, enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology and preserve the comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants, may we seek your clarification on this declaration of Usec. Vergeire to make sure that the health, comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants and other neighboring local government units are properly taken care of," Moreno says in the letter.
A writ of kalikasan plea may be filed against projects that bring potential harm to the environment, including the white sand project at Manila Bay, lawyer Jay Batongbacal says.
Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, says mining companies have long been warning against the use of crushed dolomite boulders, which contain mercury and lead that could be harmful to marine life.
"Dahil sa potential harm na possible niyang gawin puwede pang habulin... Maraming batas na potentiall involved," Batongbacal tells radio dzBB Monday morning.
By seeking an exemption from its own environment compliance regulations, DENR violated Presidential Decree No. 1586 (Environmental Impact Statement System Law) and DENR Administrative Order No. 2003-30, the agency’s own implementing rules and regulations governing environment compliance certificates in the white sand project at the Manila Bay, says infrastructure watchdog InfraWatchPH convenor lawyer Terry Ridon.
Under PD No. 1586 and DAO No. 2003-30, projects that require an ECC are those located in Environmentally Critical Areas such as areas set aside as aesthetic potential tourist spots, Ridon points out, further citing, Executive Order No. 69, series of 1999, designates portions of the waters in Manila Bay and its foreshore area as a special tourist zone.
Ridon, a former House of Representatives members says, “there is absolutely no basis for the DENR to say that its project is not covered by ECC rules,” explaining that, “the proponents should have applied and received an approved ECC before starting the project.” — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
