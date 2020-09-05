Address teachers' needs during National Teachersâ€™ Month â€” CHR

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Saturday opened the 2020 National Teachers' Month celebration by highlighting the challenges faced by educators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we honor and express gratitude to all Filipino teachers, let us also heed and address their concerns such as their vulnerability to contract coronavirus when delivering modules to students; coverage of expenses in the printing and distribution of learning modules; and lack of internet access, equipment, and other provisions for remote teaching,” spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said in a Saturday statement.

The month-long celebration starts Saturday and culminates on World Teachers' Day on October 5, with the theme "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future."

The CHR said that it is necessary to invest in the protection, training and professional development of teachers so they are equipped to work in the new educational landscape under the ongoing health crisis.

“Our teachers are making great sacrifices to provide blended learning in order to reach all students especially the marginalized ones. To prepare for the opening of classes, many teachers have also demonstrated resourcefulness amid challenges in order to mitigate gaps,” De Guia said.

“Our country puts high premium to education but this must also be translated to the value and compensation we accord our educators”

The commission also said that National Teachers' Month is an opportunity to honor the role of educators in shaping the Filipino youth, especially amid the COVID-19 threat.

“Filipino teachers have always displayed resilience in various types of crisis...Teachers are instrumental in fulfilling the potential of the youth. Despite current uncertainties, young people move forward to the future equipped with essential skills and knowledge acquired through the commitment of teachers,” De Guia said.