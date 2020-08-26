#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH advises recovered COVID-19 patients to remain cautious
This Aug. 21, 2020 photo shows a man being tested for the novel coronavirus disease.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health advised the public, especially recovered coronavirus patients, to stay alert and continue practicing necessary precautions to avoid contracting the respiratory illness.

The DOH issued this advisory Tuesday night after researchers in Hong Kong identified what they said was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection worldwide.

Researchers in Hong Kong University found that a 33-year old man who had contracted and recovered from the disease got infected with coronavirus again.

The DOH said “no evidence-based evaluation” can be done until findings of the study are published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

“Moreover, data on post-infection immunity are also lacking, according to the World Health Organization,” the department said, adding it is closely monitoring the matter and is ready to act on it once reliable information is available.

But the agency urged the public not to let their guard down

“We advise the public to always err on the side of caution. What we do not want to happen is for people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past to assume they are already immune to the disease,” the DOH said.

“Until we fully understand what we are up against, everyone should always follow the minimum health standards (using face masks, handwashing and physical distancing),” it added.

There have been many cases of suspected reinfection worldwide but none were able to rule out the possibility that the virus has remained latent and reappeared after weeks or months.

The country’s coronavirus caseload reached 197,164 as of Tuesday. Of the figure, 132,396 have recovered, while 3,038 have died. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 26, 2020 - 7:47am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

August 26, 2020 - 7:47am

Lebanon says 12 people had died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours in the highest such tally since COVID-19 arrived in the country in February.

The ministry of health also announced 532 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 13,687 including 138 deaths.

Crisis-hit Lebanon entered a new lockdown on Friday following a string of record daily infection numbers in recent weeks in the aftermath of a massive port explosion in Beirut. — AFP

August 26, 2020 - 7:24am

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 813,733 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 23,689,860 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,098,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP

August 25, 2020 - 5:06pm

The Department of Health reports 2,965 additional infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 197,164.

There are 368 new recoveries and 34 more deaths.

August 25, 2020 - 2:17pm

South Korea on Tuesday ordered all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region to switch to online classes as authorities battle multiple coronavirus clusters.

The country's "trace, test and treat" approach to curbing the virus has been held up as a global model, but it is now trying to contain several outbreaks, mostly linked to Protestant churches.

South Korea reported 280 new infections on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 17,945. — AFP

August 25, 2020 - 1:36pm

South Korea orders all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region -- home to half the country's 52 million population -- to switch to online classes as they battle multiple coronavirus clusters.

The country's "trace, test and treat" approach to curbing the virus has been held up as a global model, but it is now trying to contain several outbreaks, mostly linked to Protestant churches.

South Korea reported 280 new infections on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 17,945. — AFP

