Coronavirus infections in Philippines soar past 197,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country now has more than 197,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as the Department of Health reported 2,965 additional infections Tuesday.
The additional cases, based on the results of 86 out of 106 operational laboratories, were mostly from Metro Manila (1,575). It was followed by Negros Occidental (237), Laguna (151), Cavite (129) and Batangas (95).
This brought the country’s caseload to 197,164, of which 61,730 were considered active cases.
The number of COVID-19 survivors increased by 368 to 132,396. Total recoveries accounted for around 67% of the nation’s total case count.
But 34 more fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 3,038. The deaths were mostly from Metro Manila (22).
The department said it had removed 53 cases from the case tally.
A total of 2,207,267 people have been so far tested in the country.
Professor Guido David of the UP OCTA Research Team said in an interview with Teleradyo Monday that the Philippines is likely to see a flattening of the coronavirus curve by the end of the month or September. But he stressed that flattening of the curve does not mean the pandemic is over as he urged the public and authorities to remain on guard.
Coronavirus infections soared past 23.5 million globally with at least 811,000 deaths.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.
"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.
The Department of Health reports 4,686 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 194,252.
The DOH also records 729 new recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 132,042. The country's death toll now stands at 3,010 with 13 new reported deaths.
The Philippines now has 59,200 active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries).
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government for imposing the use of motorcycle barrier for back-riding couples, which was no longer required.
"Married and live-in couples share intimate moments in the privacy of their homes. The idea of 'separating' them momentarily as a supposedly health protocol, via the motorcycle barrier when they travel, defies basic common sense. It’s as stupid as it can get," says De Lima.
"Please naman: no more brainless, half-churned, and experimental solutions for the health crisis. Isipin natin ang kapakanan ng mga maaapektuhan ng polisiya, at huwag pairalin ang mentalidad na siga-siga," she adds.
The Department of Health reports 4,650 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national caseload to 173,774.
The additional 716 recoveries brings the total number of recoveries to 113,481. Meanwhile, the national death toll is now at 2,795 with 111 new reported deaths.
The Philippines' total active cases is now at 57,498 as Metro Manila and nearby provinces go back to a less stringent general community quarantine.
The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.
Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.
According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.
The driver need not be an APOR.
Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.
Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.
