#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police commanders told: Maximize security measures for COVID-19
Members of the Manila Police District check for identification and proof of residence from motorists passing through the checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila as part of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine which took effect on Tuesday midnight.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Police commanders told: Maximize security measures for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Police commanders especially in Metro Manila and other highly-urbanized cities to maximize the implementation of the existing quarantine security protocols to prevent the "spillover of attacks" in the aftermath of the twin bombings in Sulu, the quarantine enforcement task force said.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said in a statement that quarantine control points at the city and provincial borders are already a part of the target hardening measures with policemen manning the checkpoints mandated to check all passing vehicles.

“Since March 17, we have set up and further improved the security measures to enforce the quarantine rules. These measures could be maximized by our local commanders to protect their respective areas of responsibilities against any terror threats,” said Eleazar.

According to Eleazar, other quarantine measures that could be capitalized on include intensified police visibility in business districts and places of convergence along with the requirement for travel authorization before people are permitted to cross the borders of provinces.

Eleazar said that the existing protocols, which were implemented to contain the movement of the people, could be used to lessen or deny terror groups the opportunity to carry out terror attacks in other areas.

He added that the task force's ongoing push to intensify community level enforcement of quarantine protocols "also transformed the LGU’s own security officers like barangay tanods to be alert especially against strangers or new faces entering their respective communities."

'PNP supports Sulu-wide martial law'

This comes as the national police mobilizes its available security forces in operations responding to the twin bombings in Sulu.

In a separate statement, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the PNP, said he backed the recommendation of Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana to place the entire island province of Sulu under Martial Law

“This will allow the military and police more operational flexibility to carry out law enforcement operations against domestic threat groups in the area,” he said.

Gamboa added that analysts from the Philippine Bomb Data Center are looking for a "specific bomb signature of the explosives that were detonated based on reconstruction of forensic evidence gathered by Crime Laboratory and other security forces that responded to the incident."

“We urge our partners in the LGUs to join us in maintaining our vigilance and in being alert at all times against all possible threats that would compromise the safety and security of our people," Eleazar said. — Franco Luna

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doc says Duterte illness nearing stage one cancer
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
More than a week after rumors circulated that he is sick, President Duterte disclosed yesterday that his doctor advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines offer low fares to boost local travel
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines and AirAsia are offering low fares to various domestic destinations to help boost travel...
Headlines
fbfb
440 private schools to suspend operations this year
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
At least 440 private elementary and high schools across the country will suspend operations this school year due to low enrollment...
Headlines
fbfb
Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away
3 hours ago
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan passed away Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Best for Morales to step down
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte believes that Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales should...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Travel authority requirement was never lifted, Eleazar says
1 hour ago
"This is being made after the JTF COVID Shield was informed by disinformation on social media in an apparent attempt to mislead...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
30th petition vs anti-terror law raises curtailing of freedom for religious expression
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
In the 30th legal challenge the contentious and divisive law is facing at the SC, the Association of Major Religious Superiors...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
PhilHealth chief Morales says he will file resignation today
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has announced his intention to resign amid several probes into alleged corruption and management...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH advises recovered COVID-19 patients to remain cautious
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The DOH said “no evidence-based evaluation” can be done until findings of the study are published in a peer-reviewed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with