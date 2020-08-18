#VACCINEWATCHPH
PNP: Quarantine checkpoints stay under general community quarantine
In this photo dated August 3, 2020, personnel of the Quezon City Police District's Kamuning Police Station 10 are pictured during their morning flag-raising rites.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no letup in the national police already intensified enforcement of quarantine protocols under the general community quarantine, and measures such as the quarantine control points are here to stay, the agency's spokesperson said in a statement.

This came after the government's coronavirus task force announced that it would be reverting Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan back to general community quarantine on Monday, after just 13 days of modified enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson said: "These include the setting up of Quarantine Control Points to ensure that only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance."

"At the same time, the PNP will continue to observe official administrative issuances of higher authorities on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of PNP Units and personnel," Banac also said, adding that the agency's operations will "remain guided by the fundamental guidelines of DILG and IATF."

At the onset of the modified enhanced community quarantine, the national police said it would mostly deploy personnel "in the boundaries of cities and provinces" to control the flow of people crossing. Just two days later, though, it announced it would also be sending more cops to public areas to "compel" compliance with quarantine rules.

Although the government's coronavirus task force said it has recalibrated its approach to addressing the pandemic, the use of heavy enforcement to intimidate would-be violators and address a medical issue has remained largely unchanged throughout the 13 days of MECQ.

As it stands, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the government, has deployed police officers in every barangay to serve as "quarantine rules supervisors." The PNP has also called on private security forces and barangay tanods to assist them in enforcement. 

"We appeal to residents in affected communities to cooperate with local government and law enforcement authorities in enforcing quarantine rules and health protocols to further minimize transmission of the infection," the national police said. 

Five months, or exactly 154 days into the government's community quarantine, the Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine.

As of the latest update by health authorities on Monday, 164,474 cases have been recorded in the country since the new pathogen emerged in China in late December.

LATEST UPDATE: August 17, 2020 - 11:42pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

August 17, 2020 - 11:42pm

The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.

In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.

The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.

August 15, 2020 - 9:44am

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that most parts of the Philippines will remain under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine until Aug. 31, 2020. 

Areas such as Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are still under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, 2020, are not included. 

August 2, 2020 - 9:24am

Motorcycle riders on Sunday hold a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds on Sunday against motorcycle barriers that they as well as engineers have said are unsafe.

ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo reports that the group, Kagulong, says the barriers are also expensive aside from being unsafe.

August 1, 2020 - 4:11pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says that President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the IATF-EID to act on the concerns of the healthcare workers immediately.

"The Palace considers our skilled, tireless and dedicated healthcare workers as important frontliners in the battle against COVID-19." says Roque. — The STAR/Christina Mendez

August 1, 2020 - 2:27pm

The Department of Health says they support the call of medical frontliners "to ensure appropriate implementation of community quarantines to ensure the protection of our health workers." 

"But while the government is taking the necessary actions to address the situation, we emphasize that it is also the duty of every citizen to ensure that our health system is not overwhelmed. With this, we continue to call on everyone to BIDA Solusyon," the department says.

"We welcome this opportunity to continuously work with the medical societies and our healthcare workers on a united and strategic course of action to win the battle versus this pandemic," it adds.

