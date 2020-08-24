#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CBCP officials slam 'unjust, immoral' revolutionary gov't calls
Markers separating church goers are in place on May 31, 2020 at St. Peter Parish Shrine in Commonwealth, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
CBCP officials slam 'unjust, immoral' revolutionary gov't calls
(Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Resounding calls for a revolutionary government are inappropriate and undemocratic propositions to make especially amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, ranking officials of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines said Monday. 

Supporters of the chief executive on Saturday assembled at the Clark Freeport to call for a "revolutionary government" to be headed by the president himself until 2022. The group, calling themselves the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte - National Executive Coordinating Committee, claimed to be made up of numerous civil society groups and non-government organizations supporting Duterte and urged Filipinos to join calls for the adoption of a new Constitution. 

RELATED: Duterte tells frontliners: No need to raise hands as if calling for revolution

Speaking in an interview with Radio Veritas, Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo slammed the calls as a betrayal of the Filipino people and Constitution, pointing out that there is "no sufficient reason" to call for a revolutionary government. 

“We have a Constitution and we must abide by the Constitution so the Revolutionary Government that they want to focus on means to remove the Constitution and that is not right, there is no reason and we see this Revolutionary Government that they want is just a way to maintain their power that we should not have check in balances and also we need that it is enshrined in the Constitution what the succession of powers is not what they want,” Bishop Pabillo said in an interview with Radio Veritas.

Pabillo called the idea "unjust and immoral," saying a revolution that looks to ousting the current government and re-appointing the president as its leader is a betrayal of the people. He called on Filipinos to uphold the Constitution and its succession of powers. 

"So that is not fair and that is immoral to do that, that is seditious, that is being a traitor to the country…" Bishop Broderick Pabillo added.

Ozamiz Archbishop Martin Jumoad echoed this sentiment in a separate statement also issued Monday morning, saying: "No to revolutionary form of government. Besides, we are in the midst of Pandemic and the government is still functioning; Democracy is still the option even in this moment where there are varied opinions being aired out."

“Let us not contribute to the sinking of the boat of the government even if we are sailing in rough seas...Pres. Rodrigo Duterte must clean his cabinet and terminate them if they are found to be corrupt officials. The same is true with those officials in other agencies who are suspect of illegal activities," he also said. 

Both the Philippine National Police and the Department of National Defense have said that they would not support any calls for a revolutionary government, although the former has not made any arrests despite possible violations of quarantine protocols on physical distancing—rules it has strictly enforced when dispersing protests.

RELATED: Manila police: Placards confiscated 'before activists could do what they planned to do'  | 20 arrested at Pride march against anti-terror bill in Manila

State workers, lawyers, and lawmakers have also questioned the necessity and legal basis of such a proportion. 

The Palace though, said that the group was free to express its opinions, though it said that the Duterte administration was focused on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. 

— Franco Luna

CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS REVOLUTIONARY GOVERNMENT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 24, 2020 - 9:58am

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NEC) has revived calls — also made in 2017 —for the declaration of a "revolutionary government" headed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the head of the actual and constitutional government.

Government officials have disavowed if not oppenly opposed the proposal.

Follow this thread for updates on this attempt at charter change.

Photo: In this July 25, 2020 file photo, the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) held a motorcade calling for a Charter Change and Cultural Revolution on Saturday from Kalaw St. in Manila to Barasoin Church in Bulacan. On August 22, it called for the declaration of a 'revolutionary government'.

August 24, 2020 - 9:58am

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, says calls for a revolutionary government is tantamount to betraying the Philippines.

"That is not fair and that is immoral... that is seditious, that is being a traitor to the country," Pabillo says.

The bishop adds that such calls is only being used by those in power to hold on to their positions.

August 23, 2020 - 12:00pm

"A revolutionary government is repugnant to constitutionalism.  It should be discouraged and denounced, as we do now.  There is no legal, factual, practical or moral basis for a revolutionary government under the present circumstances," the Integrated Bar of the Philippines says.

"The persistent and growing ills afflicting our country are better addressed by honest, efficient, transparent, accountable, and democratic governance under the rule of law rather than by questionable shortcuts or adventurism that exacerbate rather than solve the problems," IBP also says, adding it is bound to uphold the Constitution.

The Philippine National Police and the Department of the Interior and Local Government has nott taken action on the call for a "revolutionary government" by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NEC).  

"The call for a revolutionary government may at best be excused as a constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression, but it should not be allowed to progress into actions that violate existing laws," IBP says.

August 23, 2020 - 10:55am

The Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE), an organization of state workers, slams the call for a "revolutionary government" by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte - National Executive Coordinating Committee. 

"These clowns should be called out for diverting the people's attention in yet another nonsensical hullabaloo. It is indeed foolish of the MRRD NECC bloc to call for the establishment of a 'revolutionary' government while their esteemed President Duterte and the armed forces are hellbent in silencing critics by labeling them as insurgents. Also, clamoring for such change is an admission that the four-year-old Duterte Administration is inutile even in these most pressing times," COURAGE Secretary General Manuel Baclagon says in a press release.

He says the group should "get your acts straight and tell the president to focus on devising a plan to curb the spread of the pandemic, based on real free mass testing and treatment for the direly afflicted of COVID-19."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PRC: DOH to blame for virus spread
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has attributed the spread of COVID-19 in communities and households to the Department of Health (DOH)’s...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth execom is real ‘mafia’ – Ping
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate is set to release this week its report on the alleged multibillion-peso anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally correction reveals 4,377 fewer cases
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Over 4,000 cases have been removed from the Department of Health official tally of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 positive returning Pinoys hit 5,742
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The number of returning overseas Filipinos who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 jumped to 5,742, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
China urges Philippines to stop 'provocations' in West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
"The Philippines infringes on China’s sovereignty and security by sending military aircraft into air space adjacent...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Senators slam group's call for revolutionary government amid COVID-19 crisis
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"RevGov will not flatten the (COVID-19) curve," Sen. Nancy Binay said.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Safeguards on vaccines will be in place even without Phase 4 clinical trials
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the accelerated process of clinical trials has been done before in responding...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DepEd says 748 of its personnel, learners tested positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
According to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua, of the 748 who were infected as of August 18, 268 are learners, 311 are...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
6 hours ago
Headlines
13 hours ago
House to ratify Bayanihan bill today
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Amid the squabbling, the House of Representatives is expected to ratify today the final version of the bicameral conference...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with