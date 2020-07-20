CBCP: Catholic Church cannot keep silent when wrongs are committed

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Church will cease to exist if it stays silent on serious matters affecting people’s fundamental rights, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said Monday.
The CBCP issued a strongly-worded pastoral letter Sunday, denouncing the passage of the contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to be used as a weapon to suppress legitimate dissent and opposition.
“The dissenting voices were strong but they remained unheeded. None of the serious concerns that they expressed about this legislative measure seemed to be of any consequence to them. Alas, the political pressure from above seemed to weigh more heavily on our legislators than the voices from below,” read the letter signed by Caloocan bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP acting president.
The pastoral letter also expressed concern over the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN.
“We cannot just be quite about all these things. Otherwise, we also risk losing our voice at the same time, we also risk not doing our moral obligation to our country,” Fr. Jerome Secillano, CBCP spokesperson, said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.
“If the Church does not anymore speak about all these matters when in fact there are wrongs being committed left and right, then we cease to exist as a Church,” he added.
Secillano also said the Constitution does not bar church leaders from expressing their opinions, contrary to the claim of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo that the CBCP violated the Constitutional provision on the separation of the Church and State.
“From my legal understanding of the constitutional provision of separation of Church and State, it means that the State is not actually going to put up an official religion. Secondly, that state funds should be used to fund a particular religion… But it doesn’t actually bar Church leaders, priests, bishops or any religious for that matter to express their political opinions,” he said.
The CBCP spokesperson stressed it is the prophetic role of the Catholic Church to speak out on matters that are affecting the people’s fundamental rights and the moral order.
“So we are entering into a picture not to interfere with the affairs of the government but actually to make people aware of what’s happening, to correct all these errors, all these wrongs being done against the people,” Secillano said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) files a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism law.
Lagman asks the high court to issue a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction restraining the government from enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The lawmaker also appeals to the SC to nullify the law as unconstitutional for "being replete with constitutional infirmities."
