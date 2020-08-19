#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIST: 'Transition' quarantine protocols for Metro Manila starting August 19
A worker wearing a personal protective suit disinfects escalators, as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — After placing Metro Manila and nearby provinces under a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), Malacañang has announced several "transition protocols" to be implemented in the capital region starting Wednesday. 

Metro Manila was previously placed under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for 13 days by President Rodrigo Duterte — at the urging of medical frontliners who called for a time out amid a surge in COVID-19 infections — but was reverted back to GCQ on Monday night. 

While its mayors were in favor of placing the capital region back under GCQ, they agreed that protocols should not be as lenient as they were before the imposition of MECQ, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. 

Roque confirmed to The STAR that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday night, "in consultation with the local chief executives," approved the following transition protocols for Metro Manila, effective August 19, 2020: 

  1. Mass gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited
  2. The following establishments will remain closed: 
    • Establishments engaged in personal care & aesthetic procedures & services (outside salons and barbershops)
    • gyms/fitness studios & sports facilities
    • testing, tutorial, and review centers 
    • internet cafes
    • drive-in cinemas
    • pet grooming shops 
  3. Dine-in restaurants, salons and barbershops and all their services, except for full body massages, will be allowed to open with their respective LGUs determining capacity limits. 
  4. A unified imposition of curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective within the week for the cities of Manila, Muntinlupa, and Pasig, but effective August 19 for remaining LGUs. 
  5. The enforcement of quarantine passes will be at the discretion of mayors. 
  6. Barrier for motrocycle backriding no longer required for riders living in the same house but Angkas-designed barrier required for those who do not share a residence. 
  7. Wearing face shields, on top of face masks, is required in commercial places, indoor workplaces, and public transport. 

Wednesday marks 155 days since the country was first placed under community quarantine — the longest lockdown period in the world. 

With the Department of Health reporting 4,836 additional COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the national caseload is currently logged at 169, 213 while fatalities are at 2,687. — Bella Perez-Rubio

