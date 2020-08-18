Duque on PhilHealth mess: 'I am for zero tolerance of fraud and corruption'

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who also sits as the Chairman of the Board at PhilHealth, on Tuesday denied that he condoned any fraud or corruption at the state-run insurer.
"I am for zero tolerance of fraud and corruption," Duque told the Senate, as it conducted the third hearing in its probe into alleged corruption and mismanagement against officials of PhilHealth.
He denied allegations that 300 PhilHealth accredited hospitals' claims were not paid, saying that only hospitals with insufficient requirements are denied payment.
Duque also denied alleged overpricing in the controversial information technology budget proposal of the agency, saying no money has been disbursed for it so far.
He also reiterated a defense made by other PhilHealth officials, regarding allegations of favoritism or impropriety in the agency's disbursement of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism, which is meant for calamitous events.
According to Duque, IRM payments are permissible "as long as the [healthcare institutions] have clear and apparent intent to continuously operate or rebuild in order to provide continuous healthcare services to adversely affected Filipinos."
"Its like repositioning funds in target areas so that reimbursement of claims is easier for [HCIs] during the pandemic when funds from the national office can be difficult to access," he added.
Sen. Ping Lacson previously alleged that PhilHealth released "hundreds of millions" to dialysis centers and maternity care providers but could not release P19 million to the Ospital ng Maynila which was accepting COVID-19 cases.
This week's hearing marks Duque's first appearance in the Senate's investigation into the state-run agency.
As the upper chamber probed claims by former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith that executives have stolen P15 billion from the agency's funds, many senators questioned Duque's role in the alleged fraud schemes unearthed in the last few weeks.
Drilon hits Duque's leadership on COVID-19 response
In his opening remarks, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon was quick to acknowledge Duque's presence — taking the opportunity to criticize his performance at the helm of the country's health response to COVID-19.
According to Drilon, Duque's lack of a sense of urgency has resulted in the deaths of many Filipinos.
The minority leader further referenced a previous Senate resolution urging Duque's resignation, which was signed by almost half of the upper chamber, saying that he withheld his signature at the time but has since changed his mind.
"I did not sign the resolution... because I wanted to give Secretary Duque a chance, I wanted to see him perform, sadly... On the basis of what we have seen in our hearings... the performance of Mr Duque did not justify my non-signing, sad to say," Drilon said.
"The poor health management has resulted in the longest lock[down] in the world, and unfortunately, our Secretary of [Health] has failed to manage its pandemic and its curve," he added, further citing latest DOH data which places the country's COVID-19 caseload at 164,474 and deaths at 2,681.
He also hit Duque for dragging his feet on issuing a travel ban on travelers from China in the early days of the pandemic — something that Sen. Lacson often criticizes the health secretary for, as well.
Amid the investigations being conducted by the Senate, the House, the Ombudsman and an inter-agency task force led by the Justice Department, PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has taken a medical leave while six other officers have filed for a leave of absence at the urging of the justice secretary.
The PACC on August 3 submitted a report on the findings of its investigation into PhilHealth's system to President Rodrigo Duterte, wherein it recommended either the firing or the filing of cases against 36 individuals over alleged irregularities within the agency.
The implementation of the IRM has also been suspended by PhilHealth for further review.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.
"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.
Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency.
"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.
"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.
Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) claims that the extent of PhilHealth fraud relating to excess pneumonia ppaayments is estimated at P15.4 billion from 2014-2018.
According to Quimbo, PhilHealth claims for pneumonia totaled 757,266 in 2018 alone, which is more than the estimated number of pneumonia patients based on DOH morbidity data.
"On the average, PhilHealth paid P14,445 per claim in 2018, hence, the value of ghost and upcased claims is estimated at P3.6 billion in 2018," the lawmaker says.
PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr., who was previously tagged as among the "mafia" inside the egency, defends himself at the Senate inquiry into alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Limsiaco claims former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Keith started the villification campaign against the agency and himself and that there is no truth to the whistleblower's allegations.
"I respectfully request the Senate to make them (witnesses) accountable for their reckless action and present tangible proof," Limsiaco tells the Senate.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
