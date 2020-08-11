'Sufficient, immediate' support for health workers urged

MANILA, Philippines — Union presidents of private hospitals in Metro Manila said they were disappointed with the national government’s reactions to the appeals of swamped and exhausted medical professionals leading the country’s battle against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Early in August, dozens of medical societies warned the country was losing its fight against COVID-19 and called for a two-week lockdown in Mega Manila so the government can improve its pandemic response.

President Rodrigo Duterte heeded their call and placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.

But the move of medical associations to hold press conferences and issue statements listing down suggestions to improve the government’s coronavirus response did not sit well with Duterte who warned them against hinting about mounting a “revolution.”

“As frontliners, we will not surrender the fight against COVID-19. However, the burden on our shoulders does not get any lighter when our government is apprehensive to listen to the grievances and concrete recommendations of various medical societies,” the union presidents said in a statement.

They also slammed the “callous” remark of Sen. Cynthia Villar that health workers should just “work harder” because the economy supposedly can no longer survive another lockdown.

They added the recommendations forwarded by medical societies to the government are “valid.”

“Our recognition of the call of health professionals and experts is consistent with our mandate to protect the interests and well-being of the health workers we represent. Workers who literally expose themselves to death almost every minute of every day; who undergo exhaustion and prolonged separation from their families; who suffer illness and death through the very exercises of their roles and duties,” the union presidents said.

Proposals

The union presidents called on the government to “lay bare the true state of our situation” as the increasing number of coronavirus cases strains the nation’s health system.

They also called for sufficient and immediate material support for medical workers by fulfilling the following demands:

Mandate all hospitals to provide sufficient medical attention to all workers infected with COVID-19. Prohibit sending positive cases home and provide health facilities exclusively for frontliners Issue clear guidelines on the timing and conduct of regular mass testing for workers Free shuttle services for workers and accommodations during lockdowns Mandatory hazard pay for all workers Full implementation of Labor Advisory 21, specifically the section on compensation Repeal all provisions in DOLE department orders and labor advisories pertaining to flexible work schedules that are inconsistent with the system of operation of hospitals Issue clear guidelines for responding to workers who are COVID-19 positive and prohibit the issuance of fit-to-work orders to infected workers who have not yet fully recovered or are asymptomatic

“With that, we appeal the government for a ‘TIME OUT!’ so they can hear our pleas and address our demands to give us the necessary strength to continue our struggle against the pandemic that is devastating the lives of our workers and people,” the union presidents said.

Among the signatories of the statement were leaders of Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa UST Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center Employees Association, St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City Employees Union Independent, Manila Doctors Hospital Employees Association, Nagkakaisang Manggagawa sa Cardinal Santos Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Employees Association.

Organizations of health workers earlier warned that MECQ would be futile without the government's comprehensive action plan and recalibration of strategies.

The country reported record-high 6,958 COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the national caseload to 136,638. — Gaea Katreena Cabico