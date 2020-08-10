COVID-19 case tally in Philippines soars past 136,000 with nearly 7,000 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:41 p.m.) — The country’s coronavirus case rose to 136,638 Monday after the Department of Health reported 6,958 additional infections—the biggest single-day increase in the Philippines so far.
This marked the 12th day in a row that over 3,000 new cases were recorded.
Of the new cases, 5,789 people fell ill between July 28 and August 10.
Metro Manila had the most additional infections at 4,163.
It was followed by Laguna with 400 cases, Rizal with 363 cases, Cavite with 312 cases and Bulacan with 178 cases.
The country has been seeing its caseload grow despite imposing one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdowns.
Metro Manila and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.
Of the confirmed infections, 66,186 were deemed active or patients who still undergoing treatment or quarantine.
The DOH also logged 633 new recoveries, pushing the total number of people who survived the severe respiratory disease to 68,159.
But 24 more deaths related to COVID-19 were registered. This brought the country’s coronavirus death toll to 2,294.
Monday’s numbers were only based on the submission of 74 out of the 99 licensed laboratories nationwide.
The department said it had removed 233 cases from the case tally.
The release of Monday's case bulletin was delayed due to an “unexpected system error” that caused the non-inclusion of new cases in the extracted database of COVIDKAYA, a case and contact tracing reporting system for epidemiology and surveillance users, and healthcare providers.
Some 1.673 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.
Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 19.7 million since the outbreak was first reported in China late last year. It has killed over 729,000 people.
Face masks became compulsory in tourist hotspots in Paris on Monday amid warnings of a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as infections in the world's worst-hit country the United States topped five million.
The requirement came as France along with much of Western Europe sweltered in a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius.
The blistering heat sent crowds flocking to beaches at the weekend despite health warnings about the risk of infection. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 727,288 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 19,674,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,665,200 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
Brazil on Saturday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection, crossing the grim milestone after President Jair Bolsonaro said he had a "clear conscience" on his response to the outbreak.
With 100,477 fatalities and 3,012,412 confirmed cases, the South American nation of 212 million people is the second hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, after the United States.
The health ministry reported 905 new deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 49,970 fresh cases.
But the official figures are most likely an undercount, with experts estimating that the total number of infections could be up to six times higher due to insufficient testing. — AFP
Two new confirmed imported cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan had recently come from the Philippines, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control says in an August 8 announcement.
The two, identified as Cases 478 and 479, are a couple and are both 60 years old. They had been in the Philippines since earlier this year.
"The male case developed a fever, a runny nose, and fatigue on July 23. The female case experienced an itchy throat and cough on August 3. Their symptoms were relieved after taking medications, but they didn't seek medical attention in the Philippines," Taiwan CDC says.
They returned to Taiwan on August 6 and reported their symptoms to quarantine oficers when they arrived at the airport. They were brought to a quarantine facility and lab tests confirmed on August 8 that they had COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports 4,226 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the national tally to 126,885.
There are 287 additional survivors and 41 new deaths.
