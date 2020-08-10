COVID-19 case tally in Philippines soars past 136,000 with nearly 7,000 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:41 p.m.) — The country’s coronavirus case rose to 136,638 Monday after the Department of Health reported 6,958 additional infections—the biggest single-day increase in the Philippines so far.

This marked the 12th day in a row that over 3,000 new cases were recorded.

Of the new cases, 5,789 people fell ill between July 28 and August 10.

Metro Manila had the most additional infections at 4,163.

It was followed by Laguna with 400 cases, Rizal with 363 cases, Cavite with 312 cases and Bulacan with 178 cases.

The country has been seeing its caseload grow despite imposing one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdowns.

Metro Manila and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.

Of the confirmed infections, 66,186 were deemed active or patients who still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The DOH also logged 633 new recoveries, pushing the total number of people who survived the severe respiratory disease to 68,159.

But 24 more deaths related to COVID-19 were registered. This brought the country’s coronavirus death toll to 2,294.

Monday’s numbers were only based on the submission of 74 out of the 99 licensed laboratories nationwide.

The department said it had removed 233 cases from the case tally.

The release of Monday's case bulletin was delayed due to an “unexpected system error” that caused the non-inclusion of new cases in the extracted database of COVIDKAYA, a case and contact tracing reporting system for epidemiology and surveillance users, and healthcare providers.

Some 1.673 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 19.7 million since the outbreak was first reported in China late last year. It has killed over 729,000 people.