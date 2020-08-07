Philippines' COVID-19 caseload hits 122,754 with 2,168 deaths

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:25 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 3,379 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases Friday, pushing the national caseload to over 122,000, the Department of Health said.
To date, the country has 122,754 COVID-19 cases—the most in Southeast Asia. This is higher than Indonesia’s 118,753 infections as of Thursday.
Around 55% of the newly-reported cases were from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which returned to a tougher lockdown due to a recent surge in infections. Meanwhile, Rizal had 314 cases, Laguna has 276, Cavite had 145 and Quezon had 66.
The death toll rose by 24 to 2,168.
Meanwhile, recoveries grew to 66,852 after 96 more people were reported to have survived the disease. Total recoveries accounted for around 54% on the country’s confirmed cases.
The DOH said it had removed 85 cases from the total case count.
Palace: Wrong to say Philippines has more cases than Indonesia
The Philippines recorded the highest number of virus cases in Southeast Asia despite imposing the longest lockdown in the region.
But Malacañang refused to accept this fact and claimed the numbers were only a product of the country’s increased testing capacity. Some 1.577 million people have been tested so far for coronavirus.
“Dahil mas maigting ang ating pagte-test, hindi po totoo na mas marami tayong kaso sa Indonesia. Hindi lang nalalaman ng mga Indonesian kung sino sino ‘yung mga umiikot na mayroong sakit. At least tayo, alam natin kung sino sila,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.
(Because we are more aggressive in testing, it’s not true that we have more cases than Indonesia. The Indonesians just don’t know yet who among them are roaming with the virus. At least, for us, we already know.)
But the Philippines also has 53,734 active cases or patients who are currently ill—higher than Indonesia’s 37,587 active cases.
In terms of population ratio versus number of cases, the Philippines has 1,058 cases per million people, while Indonesia has 427 cases per million, according to Our World in Data.
President Rodrigo Duterte announced late Sunday a two-week lockdown in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna after medical workers warned the health care system could collapse as a result of increasing number of coronavirus patients.
The number of virus cases recorded worldwide passed 19 million with more than 712,000 deaths.
The health ministry data show India's coronavirus cases passed two million after a daily jump of more than 60,000 and around 900 new deaths,
India has now recorded 2.03 million infections and 41,585 deaths, according to the ministry's website. Many experts doubt the official figures, however, and say the true numbers may be much higher. — AFP
The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2300 GMT Thursday.
At least 19,000,553 cases and 712,315 deaths have now been registered.
Forty percent of cases were in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-affected countries with 4,870,367 cases (159,864 deaths) and 2,912,212 infections (98,493 deaths) respectively. — AFP
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa, according to an AFP count late Thursday.
The continent's worst-hit nation has registered 538,184 infections, including over 8,000 new cases on Thursday, and 9,604 deaths.
Egypt has recorded around 95,000 COVID-19 cases while the figure in Nigeria is 45,000.
South Africa's infection figures are the fifth-highest after the US, Brazil, India and Russia. — AFP
Germany will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers returning from designated risk zones from Saturday, the country's health minister said.
Having announced the measure last week, minister Jens Spahn said it would take effect from this weekend, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.
"It is already the case that travellers from risk zones are obliged to either go into a two-week quarantine or provide an up-to-date negative test result," he said at a press conference Thursday.
From Saturday, "travelers entering Germany will have to bring a test result with them or be tested on arrival", he added, confirming once again that the tests would be paid for by the government. — AFP
