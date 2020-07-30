PNR management 'notes' that its Cabuyao evictions are 'illegal'

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Railway management has "noted" the pronouncements of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor—who says the eviction activities of the former during a pandemic are illegal—but is staying mum on how this affects its operations moving forward.

This comes as the latest development after some 25 families of Brgy. Dos along the Philippine National Railways-Southrail in Cabuyao, Laguna were forcefully evicted after their houses were demolished by personnel of the PNR accompanied by elements of the Philippine National Police over a one-week period.

According to the barangay's residents, they were not consulted or given a notice of demolition beforehand, only a phone call one evening saying they had days to vacate the area.

In a series of Facebook posts earlier this week, the commission asserted that the PNR's demolition operations in the area violate Memorandum Circular No. 2020-068 of the Department of the Interior and Local Government which postpones eviction activities during the country's state of emergency.

A letter by the commission dated July 23 and addressed to Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano reads: "The commission condemns the said eviction/demolition operations, especially as the same were conducted during the time our country is under State of Public Health Emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We worry about the predicament of the affected families who, being ordered by the families to stay at home, have been deprived shelter just the same, running the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus and endangering not only their lives but also that of others."

Sought for comment on the pronouncement on Thursday, PNR General Manager Junn Magno told Philstar.com: "PNR’s categorical answer to the PCUP letter openly published to the public is “NOTED”. We have taken note that they have made their position known to PNR."

"No other comments on other aspects beyond what we have previously stated," he added.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Jhonty Esmenda, a resident of Brgy. Dos said, “Along the stretch, in our area in Cabuyao there were 150 families whose houses were demolished and were evicted without consultation and relocation amid the pandemic. A day after the demolition, policemen came to our community and when they saw children along the streets, they told them to go inside their houses. We told them that they don’t have houses anymore because the PNR had demolished them. You see they wanted us out of the street, but the government is the reason why we are on the street, left without a roof over our heads.”

After the battery of evictions, 105 residents penned a letter to Cabuyao Mayor Mel Gecolea, Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez and Rep. Ruth Hernandez (Laguna 2nd District) asking that they be spared from further demolitions and given a home for at least the remainder of the community quarantine.

The letter, which was also acquired by Philstar.com, read in Filipino: "We have children, spouses, and parents who can get sick with COVID-19 if we're left exposed...we're not against this project if the country needs this land, but if only there was also a plan for us."

Republic Act No. 7279 or the Urban Development and Housing Act mandates that demolitions of informal settlers' homes need prior planning by the local government unit while the affected community also be given advance notice of the planned relocation and an explanation of why it is necessary.

Created by virtue of Executive Order No. 82, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor is an attached agency under the Office of the President.

'Professional squatting'

In an earlier exchange, though, Magno claimed that the families whose homes were demolished only showed up recently and built structures in the area's "danger zone" along the train's path to try to get on the master list of families qualified for resettlement.

He accused the families of "professional squatting," saying they breached the PNR's agreement with informal settlers in the area to avail of the benefits that the relocated families are due to receive. Some of the residents who were evicted said they had lived in the area for years, which Magno said was "impossible," asserting that the management had a master list of the area's residents.

Asked what will happen to those who used to live in the newly demolished homes, he said: "They don’t have a relocation. Our agreement with the settlers is that we have a space where they can’t settle. If they do, they’re not even considered informal settlers, you’re just endangering yourself practically. So it’s not a question of relocation anymore. They’re not part of our relocation. They should go back to where they came from."

Sought for comment, transportation spokesperson Goddes Libiran said in a text message: "To clarify, the demolition was not made in relation to the North-South Commuter Rail Extension Project (PNR Calamba). It was undertaken by PNR because the structures are within the danger zone of current and ongoing PNR operations. That should be clear."

Both Libiran and Magno opted not to take questions on the particulars of the operations moving forward.

Philstar.com has reached out to the DILG and the Cabuyao City local government for comment, though it has yet to respond as of this writing.

"This is not a question of 'ngayon lang sila nakatira' because we have people's profile, it is the question of eviction without due process [in] the time of pandemic," nonprofit Urban Poor Associates told Philstar.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.