PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a general shot of empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches.
AFP/ Ernesto Cruz
Duterte bats for creation of Boracay Island Authority
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on Congress to pass a law creating a Boracay Island Development Authority to oversee the resort island's environmental sustainability.

In his penultimate State of the Nation Address speech, Duterte highlighted the result of the ongoing rehabilitation of the country’s top tourist destination and called for its maintenance.

“I ask Congress to enact a law creating the Boracay Island Development Authority (BIDA). We need it,” he said.

Duterte cited that Boracay is  doing well “because of its scenery.”

“If it’s only coconut and black sa--white sand, water,wala ‘yan…pero you add the visitors there, then it becomes a very tempting destination,” the chief executive said.

“We have shared remarkable emergence of the island back to its former glory. I want this sustained,” he added.

What is BIDA?

In November 2019, Boracay Interagency Task Force chief Roy Cimatu, also the environment and natural resources chief, said that BIDA would be tasked with permanently managed the island is being proposed in Congress.

Under the proposal, the new Boracay body will serve as an attached of the DENR since its main concern is the environmental sustainability of the island.

Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista (DUMPER PTDA party-list) last February filed House Bill No. 6285 that seeks to create the national office, Boracay Development Authority.

In her explanatory note, Bautista said that Boracay boasts all the elements of a tropical haven – crystal blue waters, powder white sand beaches, liberal doses of tropical palms and flowering plants, and a healthy diverse marine life.”

However, she said that due to the failure to control tourists, the island suffered degradation “due to pollution, poor waste disposal and other environmental concerns.”

“With this bill, a national office will be created to ensure that the island will retain its attractiveness and splendour as a tourist destination,” the solon said.

Duterte’s remarks on BIDA came two months after he extended the term of the Boracay IATF, formed in May 2018 to oversee the rehabilitation of world-famous island.

Through Executive Order No. 115, the Boracay IATF’s validity is now until May 8, 2021.

In April 2018, Duterte ordered the closure of Boracay for six months to pave way for its environmental rehabilitation, citing that it has become a cesspool.

It opened in October 2018, however, the island closed anew amid the COVID-19 community quarantine protocols.

Boracay only reopened to Western Visayas tourists last June 16 after it was placed under modified general community quarantine where travel for leisure is allowed.

2020 SONA BORACAY CLOSURE BORACAY INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE DENR RODRIGO DUTERTE ROY CIMATU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19
7 hours ago
Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports complex last weekend are suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing the extension...
Headlines
fbfb
12 minutes ago
Zubiri positive for COVID-19 anew
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
The Senator was present during the the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress where he led the reopening of the Senate with...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Can cops confiscate your protest placards? Guevarra says 'no'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Placards or banners that express one’s position on national issues cannot be subjected to confiscation, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines may reach 90,000 by end-July — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Mathematics professor Guido David, a member of the UP OCTA Research group, relayed these amended figures after the country...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with