People wearing protective face masks walk past a cat-shaped lantern during the lunar lanterns festival following the Lunar New Year in Taipei on February 8, 2020.
AFP/Sam Yeh
Visa-free entry for Filipinos to Taiwan extended until July 2021
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 8:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can enjoy visa-free entry to Taiwan for another year after the east Asian nation extended the privilege until July 2021.

In a statement Thursday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that trial visa-free entry for Filipinos will begin on August 1, 2020 and will continue until July 31, 2021.

The visa-free privilege will be also extended for nationals of “New Southbound Policy” partner countries such as Thailand and Brunei as well as Russia.

The foreign affairs ministry, however, stressed that travel restrictions are still in place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The aforementioned adjustments to visa measures for nationals from New Southbound Policy partner countries and Russia are based on previously existing policies and do not take precedence over temporary border control measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

According to the country’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, foreign nationals who wish to travel to Taiwan for reasons other than tourism and regular social visits may apply for a special entry permit with Taiwan’s overseas mission.

Upon entering the island nation, all foreign nationals must present an English-language certificate of negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding the flight to Taiwan and undergo a 14-day home quarantine period.

Taiwan introduced the visa-free program in November 2019 to increase visitors coming from countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

It has since extended the privilege to Filipinos. In 2019, the number of Filipinos who visited Taiwan increased by 34.49%.

The Philippine government's inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response announced Thursday it has again suspended non-essential trips abroad.

