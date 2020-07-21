US aid to Philippines' COVID-19 response amounts to nearly P1 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government on Sunday said that it has given P978 million in COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines.
That's according to a video posted by the US Embassy in the Philippines on its YouTube channel.
"So far, total US government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines amounts to approximately P1 billion. This assistance is being provided through the US Department of Defense, United States Agency for International Development and the US Department of State," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.
The embassy added that personal protective equipment and other medical supplies amounting to P10 million from the US government have been donated to hospitals across the Philippines.
"We are working with the Philippine Department of Health to deliver assistance to medical clinics from Luzon to Mindanao. The equipment so far has been distributed to 14 medical clinics, hospitals, and local health offices in Palawan, Isabela, Tarlac, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Sulu, Zamboanga del Sur, and Basilan," Col. Stephen Ma, Joint US Military Assistance Group chief, said.
He added that "the supplies include disposable gloves, masks, medical clothing, various types of face protection, and tools such as infrared thermometers."
Ma also logged 1,000 cots provided to the Philippine Office of Civil Defense and 150 cots turned over to the Philippine General Hospital.
Meanwhile, the US Agency for International Development said that it has aided in the country's efforts to boost its testing capacity by partnering with international organizations to upgrade laboratories and by helping to expand the specimen transport systems nationwide.
In March, the US Department of State released a report showing that Washington released approximately $18.3 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to ASEAN countries.
Among its ASEAN neighbors, the Philippines received that largest amount of assistance from the US with approximately P200 million as of March 26.
As of July 20, the health department has confirmed 68,898 novel coronavirus infections and a death toll 1,835 in the country. — Bella Perez-Rubio
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)
The United States donates P14.8 million worth of personal protective equipment to the Philippine General Hospital and other COVID-19 treatment centers in the Philippines.
"This delivery of PPE demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Philippines to stop COVID-19. During this month, which began with a commemoration of Philippine-American Friendship Day, we are honored to support our Filipino friends, partners, and allies with the PPE they need to assist communities confronting the pandemic," US Ambassador Sung Kim says in a statement.
The latest donation brings the total US government assistance to the Philippines' COVID-19 response efforts to nearly P981 million.
In a phone call with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on June 12, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed support for the decision of the Philippine government to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement and "reiterated how the agreement benefits both countries."
"Further, Secretary Esper and Secretary Lorenzana discussed a range of regional security issues including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, and the Philippines plans for military modernization," the US Department of Defense said in a readout.
According to the Pentagon, Esper also told Lorenzana he was looking forward to seeing each other again at the next ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting - Plus in Vietnam.
The US government wishes the Philippines a happy and prosperous 122nd year of independence.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the alliance between the countries is fortified by a shared history, rich people-to-people ties and deep bilateral cooperation.
"As we stood together during World War II?and?in the global fight against terrorism, our nations are?partnering again to contain and mitigate COVID-19.??Our?friendship and cooperation?stand?as a model for ensuring peace,?stability,?prosperity,?and health?across the Indo-Pacific," Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday.
The Philippine Embassy in Washington defends the US government's $2-billion arms sale to the Philippines, pointing out that the country's defense modernization program has long been pursued even by past administrations.
"The program is critical to national security and necessary to achieving a credible defense posture. This also makes the Philippines a more robust and effective security partner for countries in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, especially at a time of traditional and emerging security challenges," the embassy says in a statement.
The embassy also accuses "certain groups" of taking advantage of the issue to "advance their own political agenda" to the detriment of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the US.
The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).
The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.
"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.
