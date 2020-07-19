Weak La Niña possible in October

MANILA, Philippines – A weak La Niña is expected to develop over the country by late October or November this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa).

PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano said La Niña, characterized by cooler than average sea temperatures, may last through the first quarter of 2021.

In an advisory issued earlier this week, Malano said La Niña is expected to bring above normal rainfall conditions in some parts of the country, which may result in floods and landslides over vulnerable areas with varying magnitude.

PAGASA advised agencies to take precautionary measures to mitigate the possible adverse effects of the developing La Niña.

It said there is more than 50 percent chance that weak La Niña will develop.

Malana said they will closely monitor the conditions, and issue updates and advisories as determined appropriate.