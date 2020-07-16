PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Grade 4 student who lives in a cart with her family listens to a volunteer teacher during the tutor a learning child simulation program by Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City on July 2, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd, CHED propose limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) are proposing the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas that are under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Wednesday, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said subjects that require physical presence like laboratory courses and internship may be moved to the next semester.

"Only classes that can be conducted through lectures, the theoretical, they can be taught in the first sem," De Vera said.

"So the options will be from the more open limited face-to-face in low-risk MGCQ areas to the most conservative do it in second semester," he added.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said her agency is ready to start classes on August 24 even if it means distributing learning modules in areas with internet connectivity issues. She said the school opening should push through "whatever form it is."

"It can be done online or offline, it can be done through radio, television and if all these are not available, we can tap IBM or it's better manual. We will distribute at the school level learning resources. The local governments will distribute them from house to house and we will recruit what we call parateachers because not all parents can teach," Briones said.

"So in summary, many are asking for what they call a limited face-to-face (learning session)," she added.

Briones said other countries in Southeast Asia have adopted blended learning  with limited face-to-face interactions. She said schools should be ready to adjust to ensure that the education of students would continue despite the pandemic.

"As early as this month, we are training schools for parents, school for teachers, so they will be ready for whatever arrangement," the education chief said.

De Vera said the Philippines can adopt the practice of Thailand, where students are separated using plastic sheets. He said a one-meter distance can be observed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health Secretary Franciso Duque III backed the proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas, where the case doubling rate is more than 28 days. He noted that the utilization rate of critical health systems in low-risk areas is also very low or less than 30%.

"So all of these really favor their (DepEd and CHED) proposition. The ten students per classroom that they mentioned is aligned with what we call physical distancing as part of the engineering controls," Duque said.

Duque also backed proposals to designate a single entrance and exit in schools and to set the temperature of airconditioners at 26 degrees Celsius. He said the virus can easily spread in areas with low temperature.

So (the proposal is) okay, Mr. President. We strongly endorse it, Mr. President," Duque said. 

Presidential spokesman Roque said President Duterte has asked DepEd and CHED to put their proposal in writing.

"The President said, 'I want to see in writing your proposals.' Give them to the members of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and we will discuss them," Roque said.
 
Duterte previously said he won't allow the holding of face-to-face classes until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.

De Vera also reported that some schools are planning to close because of low enrollment.

"Some schools have informed CHED that they would close because their enrollment really went down, parents and students are afraid and others have not reported to CHED. The problem is we have no policy on closures because COVID has not happened before, so we are only crafting it," the higher education chief said.

"The effect of the contraction of the economy is on the enrollment," he added. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
'Late night with Duterte': Announcement of new quarantine status comes as previous classifications expire
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte previously announced fresh quarantine measures days before they were expected to take effect.
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos denies tapping Cambridge Analytica for 'rebranding,' hints at legal action
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
This is not the first time the Marcos family has been accused of attempting to revise history.
Headlines
fbfb
China nominates candidate for international sea tribunal judge
20 hours ago
The US urged countries to block the election of China’s candidate for a judge’s position in the International...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila to remain under GCQ; MECQ over Cebu City
21 hours ago
As of the health department's latest update on Wednesday, there have been 58,850 confirmed cases in the country since...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP welcomes orders to destroy seized drugs
1 hour ago
Police Gen. Archie Gamboa said the early destruction of these seized contraband will reduce the burden on PNP evidence...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd, CHED propose limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education are proposing the conduct of limited face-to-face classes...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Appeals court orders dismissal of 'insufficient' libel case vs Failon
1 hour ago
The court said that Cavite Regional Trial Court Branch 18 should not have allowed the case to go to trial in the first p...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: Duque's 'flattened' COVID-19 curve remark a case of word choice mistake
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III did not get a dressing down from President Duterte for claiming that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
PNP building more quarantine, testing hubs amid 59 new COVID-19 cases 
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is still enduring the longest quarantine in the world.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with