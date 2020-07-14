Health workers lament ABS-CBN shutdown, loss information source amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:58 a.m.) — The Alliance of Health Workers, a network of nurses, medical technicians and other healthcare workers across the country, slammed the House of Representatives panel’s rejection of the franchise bid of ABS-CBN, which they said, helped in bringing to public issues plaguing the healthcare sector.
AHW said in a statement that the shutdown of the biggest broadcasting network in the country happened “at the expense of millions of Filipino families, including health workers who have been deprived of the services, news, shows, entertainment, information knowledge and wisdom that ABS-CBN brings to masses in the most far flung and remote areas in the country and beyond the sea.”
“ABS-CBN has always been with health workers, covering activities and bringing to the public especially to the government authorities’ attention the issues and concerns of our frontline health workers, especially in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis and rising tyranny of state forces,” they said.
ABS-CBN’s shutdown came as Philippine health authorities struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus that, as of July 13, infected 57,007 and killed 1,599 Filipinos.
READ: NUJP: Latest stop order vs ABS-CBN deprives 11 million Filipinos of news, information
An overwhelming majority of 70, against 11, voted to deny the network of a fresh franchise, putting at risk the livelihood and families of 11,000 workers amid a pandemic.
AHW said they believe that the decision of the House legislative franchise committee was not based on the deliberations they conducted. The group noted that resource persons from government agencies all said that ABS-CBN did not commit any violation.
“Their votes are inconsistent with the sentiment and preference of their constituents being represented. Instead, it is based on their narrow personal interests and the interests of their political allies with personal hatred to seek revenge on ABS-CBN management,” they also said.
"This is a clear step by the Duterte administration to kill the freedom of expression, democracy and press freedom," AHW added.
Lawmakers put on their hearing's agenda ABS-CBN’s supposed “biased reporting” on its 12th session last week, and some of them took time to air their grievances against the network's reportage in issues involving them. This is of one the issues the solons raised against the network’s bid for franchise, despite Congress having no business in dictating editorial decisions of a media entity.
The Palace insisted Friday that the lawmakers’ vote “is the decision of the people,” but a Social Weather Station poll, issued two days later, showed that four out of five Filipinos believe that the House should renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.
The same survey also showed that 56% of Filipinos also believe that the non-renewal of the network’s franchise is a “major blow to press freedom,” despite the Palace and House leadership’s assertion that press freedom has nothing to do with ABS-CBN’s franchise bid.
Filipino journalists are up in arms over the House’s decision to shut down the network. In a statement by journalists, editors and media networks across the country, they said: “One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices.”
Close to 1,000 media workers vowed: “Victory came easy for the forces that conspired to bring down ABS-CBN. But the rehabilitation of the image of those condemned by history won't, as it will be fraught with the collective wrath of a people who live by democracy and the rule of law.” — Kristine Joy Patag
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
More than 500 journalists and media workers express solidarity with thousands of ABS-CBN workers who risk losing their jobs after a House panel denied the broadcast giant a new franchise.
In a statement released Monday, various journalists, editors and workers from different media organizations condemned the "unjust and cruel" decision of the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises.
"One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices," the statement read.
Reporters covering the Senate on Sunday say the decision by a House panel to reject ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise "showed us that these lawmakers have become a heavy burden, a compounder of problems, and a worsener of woes to our already suffering nation."
They cite the potential loss of thousands of jobs while the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and say that the "serious economic repercussions" of the network shutdown are already being felt.
"The call of some lawmakers for Filipinos to move on is insensitive and an insult to the intelligence of the people," they also say.
The Freelance Writers' Guild of the Philippines condemns the House of Representatives' decision to junk ABS-CBN Corp.'s application for a new franchise, calling it "a threat against democracy and an assault on the livelihood of thousands of workers."
In a statement, the guild said its members "sympathize with our writer colleagues, reporters, producers, directors, staff, employees, as well as third party contractual workers of the beleaguered media institution who are bound to lose their jobs, and whose incomes their families rely on."
It adds that "with this shutdown, not only are millions of Filipinos deprived of access to information, they are now deprived of access to information during this pandemic — information that will help them fully understand and cope with the crisis, and survive."
"We, the FWGP, join those who have raised their voices condemning the House of Representatives’ non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. We commit to be among the guardians of democracy, using our voices and our words to speak out against tyranny and corruption. As citizens of this nation, we hold those in power accountable."
The denial of ABS-CBN's franchise is a press freedom issue, the Cebu Citizens-Press Council stresses in a statement.
"People who disagree with the House committee decision of July 10 would not be invoking vigorously the Constitution’s guarantee of press freedom if the public hearings on the franchise bills were limited to non-compliance of government regulations. The House committee looked into ABS-CBN’s alleged media bias, breach of journalism standards, and political meddling, making the exercise of press freedom part of the charges," it says.
"The House has closed down a media and business establishment for alleged violations of journalism standards. And it imposed the death penalty, so to speak, instead of the usual warning and fine. A dangerous and scary precedent for the news media," the local press council also says.
"How can this not be a press freedom issue?"
The UST Department of Communication and Media Studies releases a statement, expressing their collective indignation and outrage over the decision of the Congress to deny ABS-CBN’s application for a legislative franchise.
"This is the second time for ABS-CBN to be shut down by enemies of freedom. After a hiatus imposed by Martial Law, it roared back to life after the 1986 People Power revolt and the restoration of democracy," the department says.
"We eagerly await ABS-CBN’s return to the airwaves and along with it, the return of our freedoms," it adds.
- Latest
- Trending