NUJP: Latest stop order vs ABS-CBN deprives 11 million Filipinos of news, information

MANILA, Philippines — The latest stop order to shutdown ABS-CBN’s affiliates deprives millions of Filipinos of news when information is most vital and would save lives in the middle of a pandemic, said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

“This effectively deprives millions more Filipinos—an estimated 11 million homes according to ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak—of their right to know and to choose how to access their news, information and entertainment,” NUJP said in a statement Tuesday.

As the House of Representatives continues its winding hearings on ABS-CBN’s franchise bills, the NTC issued another CDO on Tuesday afternoon. This time, the commission wanted Sky Cable Corp.’s Direct broadcast, an ABS-CBN affiliate, and the network’s digital terrestrial television in Metro Manila, which covers the TVPlus service to go off air.

After its primetime night newscast TV Patrol, ABS-CBN was again forced to shut its operations and black screens again greeted its audiences—a repeat of the evening of May 5 when the network first complied with the telecoms regulator’s CDO.

NTC's latest order is also in line with the Duterte administration’s efforts to silence the media network, said the journalists’ group.

“It is clear that the end goal of this administration is not only to shut down ABS-CBN but to send a message throughout the media industry that other news organizations may face the same fate unless they surrender their watchdog role, the critical and independent reportage that is an essential part of the media’s mission,” NUJP added.

ABS-CBN has, for years, been at the bitter end of Duterte’s tongue lashing for its supposedly biased coverage against the government and "swindling" him for not airing his campaign material. He told the network in a speech December 2019 that he would block the renewal of its franchise and that ABS-CBN may be better off it would sold off. But it appears it may be water under the bridge now because Duterte had accepted ABS-CBN’s apology months back, and his spokesman, Harry Roque, said Duterte is now "neutral" on the issue.

Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list), vice chair of the House’s committee on good government and public accountability, previously proposed that ABS-CBN would be allowed to resume airing its entertainment and variety shows, including tele-nobelas, but not its news and public affairs programs.

NUJP slammed this compromise offer and said it shows that the ABS-CBN franchise issue is being used as an example as efforts are actually “aimed at emasculating the media.”

“This must not go unchallenged,” NUJP said as it called on news organizations in the country to demand to stop the “persecution” of ABS-CBN.

The journalists’ group called on the public to “raise your voices and let it be known that the Filipino will not stand idly by as they run roughshod over our rights and liberties.”

Labor issues not cause to stop operations of ABS-CBN

Even media workers who filed a labor case against GMA Network pointed out to the Congress that issues on media personnel welfare did not block the issuance of a legislative franchise to another media giant.

ABS-CBN's alleged violations of labor laws are among the reasons raised by detractors on why the broadcast giant, which employs over 11,000 Filipinos, should not be given a new legislative franchise to operate.

Talents Association GMA or TAG acknowledged that tackling media violations — private and State-run, alike — on its workers’ welfare is an important issue, but they noted that their labor case did not block the granting of legislative franchise to GMA Network in 2017, “an issue that seems to not have been discussed in the hearings.”

“May [discussions] not stray away from the issue just to delay the grant of franchise for ABS-CBN,” the group also said in Filipino.

“Makakaaasa po sana kami na sa mga susunod na pagdinig, ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawa ang mabigyang-pansin at hindi pansariling-interes o pulitika,” they added.

(We wish that in the coming hearings, the welfare of workers may be discusses and not self-interest or politicking.)

ABS-CBN ran to the Supreme Court for relief against the implementation of NTC's first CDO, but almost two months have passed and the network has yet to secure a temporary restraining order. The high court will again take up the network's plea on July 13. — with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral