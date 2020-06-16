PHILSTAR VIDEOS
A barangay official mans the border between Brgy. 12 and Brgy. 8 in Caloocan City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Over 4,200 cases of violence vs women, children reported during COVID-19 lockdown
(Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 4,260 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to the police since the implementation of community quarantine in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In his 12th report to Congress, Duterte said the Philippine National Police has recorded 2,183 cases of violations against women and 2,077 cases of violations against children while the country is under varying levels of quarantine.

He said the police’s women and children protection desks (WCPDs) are working closely with local government units to ensure the rights and welfare of women and children are protected.

In a statement Monday, the PNP’s Women and Children Protection Center said it has received reports that some WCPDs were unable to address complaints for domestic violence and harassment during the period of public health emergency.

“We have already issued another directive reminding the WCPDs to exert their best efforts to investigate complaints, assist complainants to avail of remedies and adopt measures that would allow complainants to safely report abuses during these times,” Brig. Gen. Alessandro Abella, WCPC chief, said.

Duterte also said in his report that the Philippine Commission on Women has been “continuously” monitoring and assisting women who are victims of abuse and violence.

The Commission on Human Rights also launched an online platform where people can report incidents of gender-based violence.

There has been an increase in reported cases of domestic violence as government around the world enforced stay-at-home measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Duterte on Monday announced Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine starting June 16. Aside from the capital region, GCQ will be implemented in the following areas: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu province, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Davao City and Zamboanga City.

Cebu City will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month, while Talisay City in Cebu province, will be under modified enhanced community quarantine.

As of Monday, 26,420 people in the Philippines have been infected with COVID-19. Of the number, 6,252 have recovered, while 1,098 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

