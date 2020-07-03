PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Passenger write down their names and contact details on a sheet for contact tracing before they depart from their terminal in Brgy. Kanluran in Santa Rosa, Laguna on July 2, 2020.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 40,000 with 1,531 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 6:02 p.m.) — The country’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caseload surpassed the 40,000-mark Friday after the Department of Health logged 1,531 more COVID-19 infections—the highest single-day increase so far. 

To date, the severe respiratory illness has sickened 40,336 people in the Philippines five months since a case was first detected in the country. 

Of the additional cases, 688 were newly-validated and 843 were reported late. 

Most of the fresh cases were from Metro Manila with 255 infections, followed by Central Visayas with 138. Twenty-four were from the repatriates, while the remaining 271 of the newly-validated cases were from other regions in the country. 

Meanwhile, 163 of the late cases were detected in Central Visayas, while 158 were found in Metro Manila. Other regions accounted for most of these cases at 514, while repatriates accounted for only eight. 

While the capital region is still the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Cebu City in Central Visayas has been identified as a hotspot after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. 

Experts from OCTA Research projected that the Philippines may see 60,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July as the country is still experiencing “significant” community transmission of the illness. They also projected that deaths related to the disease may reach 1,300 by end of the month. 

Earlier, the researcher estimated that COVID-19 infections in the country would reach 40,000 by end-June. 

Record-high recoveries

The DOH also reported record-high 400 recoveries. This raised the number of COVID-19 survivors to 11,073. 

Total recoveries accounted for around 27% of the nation’s confirmed cases. 

But the death toll climbed to 1,280 with the addition of six fatalities. All of the deaths occurred last month. 

A total of 696,756 people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from the DOH showed. 

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 517,000 out of the 10.81 million people infected globally since the pathogen first emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon: China military exercises will 'further destabilize' South China Sea
9 hours ago
The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked: Compel government to conduct mass testing, release accurate COVID-19 data
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
(Updated) Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and ten others filed a Petition for Mandamus on Friday before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Still no going home for 127,000 stranded
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
At least 127,000 locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila are still waiting to be sent home to the provinces following...
Headlines
fbfb
Hiring of 10,000 teachers ongoing
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education is pushing through with the hiring of 10,000 new mentors as it pursues its learning continuity...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace on Duterte’s 4 years in office: A great performance
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Despite the controversies that hounded his administration, President Duterte delivered a “great performance” in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Arrests amid pandemic violate government's own health, safety guidelines — CHR
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 32 minutes ago
"We urge the law enforcers to adhere to government’s own health protocols and serve as good examples for the rest of...
Headlines
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Duterte signs anti-terrorism bill
55 minutes ago
(Update 1, 6:24 p.m.) "The people have nothing to fear from this bill; it is only the terrorists and their supporters who...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators slam Jolo 'rubout,' express readiness to tackle issue in legislative probe
1 hour ago
Senators on Friday slammed the “rubout” in Jolo, Sulu that led to the death of four soldiers as they expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ateneo, La Salle leaders renew call to junk anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The heads of some of the biggest Catholic educational institutions in the country issued another joint statement Friday,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Salons, barber shops no longer limited to basic hair cutting services — COVID-19 task force
3 hours ago
"The [Department of Trade and Industry] will release guidelines for the gradual resumption of services allowed by minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with