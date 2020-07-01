Pimentel has until July 15 to file counter-affidavit for quarantine breach in March

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Koko Pimentel has until July 15, or more than three months since a complaint was filed against him for breaching quarantine, to file his counter-affidavit.

Pimentel was widely criticized in March for going to a hospital with his wife when he was supposed to be isolated because he might have COVID-19.

The Department of Justice again extended the period to allow Pimentel to file his counter-affidavit on the complaint filed by private lawyer Rico Quicho. Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said the assigned prosecutor issued an amended order giving the senator until July 15 to file the counter-affidavit.

“We leave it to him how he will answer the charges,” he added.

By July 15, Quicho’s complaint, filed through electronic mail on April 6, would have been pending before the DOJ for more than three months.

Proceedings on his complaint have been delayed due to community quarantine protocols and “procedural requirements” such as submission of original complaints and attachments.

In contrast, alleged quarantine violators who are not members of the Senate have been detained and quickly charged.

Since there will be no face-to-face proceedings for preliminary investigations, the complaint may be deemed submitted for resolution after Pimentel files his defenses, Malcontento said, unless Quicho files a Reply and the senator would seek a Rejoinder to rebut this.

Quicho earlier said in a Facebook post that Pimentel had asked for a 72-day extension to file his counter-affidavit. He quipped: “Parang umutot lang tapos hinihintay mawala ang amoy. Pero ang mali mo hindi mo na maitatama sa mga palusot.”

(It’s like you farted and just waited for the smell to go away, but you cannot correct your mistakes by your excuses.)

Quicho accused Pimentel of violating Republic Act 11332 or the mandatory reporting of notifiable disease when the lawmaker went to Makati Medical Center with his wife despite his pending COVID-19 test results, which later turned out to be positive.

Pimentel has since apologized for breaking the hospital’s containment protocols.

MMC said they “noted” Pimentel’s apology.

It was later found that Pimentel had also gone grocery shopping at an exclusive supermarket in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Supermarket workers were placed under quarantine after it was confirmed that the senator had shopped there while waiting for results of his COVID-19 test. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan