PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Feb. 4, 2020 photo shows Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III wearing a face mask during a Senate hearing on COVID-19.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Preliminary probe into Pimentel's quarantine breach reset anew
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The preliminary investigation into the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols set on Thursday has again been pushed back to a still undetermined later date.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento told reporters on Tuesday that the preliminary probe has been reset. “We ordered complainant to comply with procedural requirements, such as submission of original complaints and attachments,” he added.

Private lawyer Rico Quicho filed his complaint against Pimentel on April 6 via electronic mail. This was during enhanced community quarantine protocols were enforced in Luzon.

In a Facebook post, Quicho said his letter-complaint detailed “clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of Republic Act 11332 and its implementing rules and other [Department of Health] regulations.”

The initial hearing of the preliminary investigation into Quicho’s complaint was tentatively set on May 20. But since Metro Manila continued to be under modified ECQ on the said date, it was pushed back to June 18.

Malcontento said that if Quico would not comply with “procedural requirements,” the prosecution will deem the complaint submitted for resolution even without Pimentel’s counter-affidavit.

“If he (Quicho) will not comply, no need to counter because the respondent is entitled to get all evidence against him,” Malcontento said.

“The prosecutor can decide based on what is available,” he added.

The order was mailed to the complainant last week, the prosecutor general said. He was given ten days to comply within receipt of order.

Should Quicho comply with DOJ order and submit a physical copy of the complaint and pieces of evidence, then Pimentel will be given time to refute the allegations.

“Definitely he (Pimentel) will be given a period to answer. It will be through submission of affidavits and evidence only. No need for face to face hearings,” Malcontento also said.

Pimentel’s quarantine breach

The Makati Medical Center previously admonished Pimentel for breaking its containment protocol when he brought his then-pregnant wife to the hospital while he was waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

Pimentel has since apologized for breaking the hospital’s containment protocols.

MMC said they “noted” Pimentel’s apology.

The NBI also said in April that they are conducting a fact-finding investigation into Pimentel, but has yet to release an update on this.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE KOKO PIMENTEL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Rep. Casilao charged for 'introducing self as a congressman'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Former Rep. Ariel Casilao (Anakpawis party-list) may have been cleared of a charge for supposedly violating quarantine protocols,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte supports press freedom, never sued journalists
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte supports free expression, Malacañang maintained yesterday as it disputed observations that the conviction...
Headlines
fbfb
NLEX Harbor Link opens, cuts travel time
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
From more than an hour, travel time from Quezon City to Port Area in Manila has been cut to only 20 minutes after the opening...
Headlines
fbfb
1.63 million Filipinos tested for COVID by July – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health is aiming to test some 1.63 million Filipinos for coronavirus disease 2019 by the end of July using...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST wants local pharmas to make COVID vaccine
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology wants local pharmaceutical companies to manufacture any coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
'Travesty of justice': US senators slam cyber libel charges 'without merit' vs Ressa
By Franco Luna | 49 minutes ago
“This verdict is a travesty of justice, a retroactive and selective application of the law that sets dangerous precedents....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Over 4,200 cases of violence vs women, children reported during COVID-19 lockdown
1 hour ago
Duterte said the police’s women and children protection desks are working closely with local government units to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
'Business as usual' feared as COVID-19 response, recovery derail climate action plan
The health crisis that has so far infected over 20,000 people in the Philippines is threatening the process of setting a climate...
1 hour ago
Headlines
1 hour ago
Metro Manila barely made the cut for GCQ extension — Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"If I were to be candid, Metro Manila barely made the cut and that's why we remain under GCQ. We're looking at a seven day...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte report: 165 inmates granted parole under relaxed guidelines
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said that as of June 3, the Board of Pardons and Parole received 984 carpetas or applications and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with