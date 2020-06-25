PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 22, 2020 photo, jeepney drivers at CP Garcia in UP Diliman ask for alms. Modern jeep buses and UV express has started their operation on the road as Auhtorities eases restrictions leaving traditional jeepney drivers behind.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Binay to DOTr, LTFRB: Don't ignore the plight of jeepney drivers
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Nancy Binay on Thursday reiterated her call to the transportation department to address the plight of traditional jeepney drivers who are struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board should not be blind and deaf to the cries of jeepney drivers," she said in Filipino.

She also called out the department and its LTFRB agency for giving false hope to drivers with inconclusive answers.

"Our drivers are dizzy from the runaround between the DOTr and the LTFRB on when they can get back on the road. Why don't they just tell them straight whatever the government's plan is for them? Will jeeps be able to come back or not," the senator questioned in Filipino.

Heading into the fourth week of general community quarantine, the LTFRB told reporters that more than 100 routes would be opened, but only for modernized PUVs and excluding the 55,000 jeepneys in Metro Manila.

"It's painful to think that the government has allowed the livelihood of jeepney drivers to fade away. To tell them to their face that they are not part of the hierarchy of essential sectors — no aid, no plan, no support [has been offered to them]," Binay said in Filipino.

Limited public transportation options due to strict social distancing measures have weighed on commuters and transport workers alike. Many workers have been forced to walk and bike to work as calls mount to allow traditional PUJs and UV express back on the road.

LTFRB chief Martin Delgra on Wednesday told the House committee on Metro Manila development that UV express vans and conventional jeepneys will be back on the road next week.

Despite this, the transport department previously said that it would continue to pursue its phaseout of the traditional public utility jeepney (PUJs) in favor of modern ones amid the health, economic and transport crisis in the country.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Monday called this insistence on modernization "insensitive and ill-timed," pointing out what he said was discrimination against traditional jeepneys on the government's part.

"Commuters suffer daily. When jeepneys and UV Express are allowed back on the road, two problems can be immediately resolved: commuters vehicles and jobs for jeepneys and UV express drivers. The commuters, who are tired from work, are constantly being forced to walk the kilometers to work and home," he said in Filipino.

"Health and safety protocols such as physical distancing and regular disinfection on traditional jeepneys and UV express can be implemented. We believe that commuters also work together to implement these protocols because no one wants to be infected with the virus," he added. — with reports from Franco Luna

COVID-19 DOTR JEEPNEY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SENATOR NANCY BINAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
QC government: No forms, records for family PWD cards in viral photo
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
"This is an alarming abuse of a law that should benefit by PWDs but is exploited by some corrupt people...
Headlines
fbfb
Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Court junks inciting to sedition charge vs teacher Ronnel Mas due to illegal arrest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:14 a.m.) Olongapo RTC Judge Richard Paradeza granted Mas’ Motion to Quash — where the accused raised...
Headlines
fbfb
Bayanihan law expires today; no more emergency powers
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The Bayanihan to Heal As One Act expires today, and with it President Duterte’s emergency powers to quickly procure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
45 minutes ago
PNP deploys additional 150 SAF troops for Cebu ECQ enforcement
By Franco Luna | 45 minutes ago
“Mobility assets of SAF will also be deployed in Cebu City that include Multi-Purpose Armored Vehicles similar to what...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd asks private schools to defer tuition fee hike
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
While it recognizes the need to ensure the sustainability of private schools, the DepEd said this “must be balanced...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Comelec warns against voter IDs, reminds public these are no longer being printed
1 hour ago
"The 'fake news' that a person has to be a registered voter in order to receive government aid during this COVID-19 national...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
No need for Duque to take a leave but DOH must improve COVID-19 response — Robredo
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo advised Duque to be more open to criticisms and encourage the private sector to join the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Robredo: Government failed to 'act urgently' at the onset of COVID-19 crisis
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said the government response was lacking at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with