PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken June 16, 2020 shows Marites Asis, mother of detainee Reina Mae Asis Nasino, calling for the release of her pregnant daughter.
KAPATID/release
KAPATID: SC 'inaction' on plea for temporary release puts sickly inmates at more risk
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The group of elderly and sickly prisoners, including a woman due to give birth next month, seeking temporary release amid the pandemic will have to spend another week in a cramped jail as the Supreme Court defers ruling on their petition.

Reports on Tuesday quoting anonymous sources said that the SC, in a full court session Tuesday, decided to “call again” or again take up the petition next week.

A group of 23 prisoners knocked on the doors of the SC to ask for their temporary release as early as April 8, but the tribunal has only so far asked the government to file its comment on the petition.

“It’s been over two months since we filed that petition for humanitarian releases... Many more prisoners have been getting sick and we don’t even know the real score how many have died from the deadly COVID-19 infection,” KAPATID said in a statement.

“Every day that drags in this case is equivalent to sickness and death. Inaction is like a death sentence,” KAPATID, a support group for families and friends of political prisoners, added.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta previously said that the member-in-charge of the case, or the justice to whom the petition has been raffled off to, has been stranded in Visayas due to coronavirus restrictions, delaying full court deliberations on the petition.

Peralta however said he believes the SC may resolve the petition on June 16.

Delay in ruling amid rising COVID-19 cases in jails and prisons

The group reminded the SC that among the petitioners seeking temporary release is Reina Mae Nasino, a political prisoner due to give birth in July. Pregnant women are deemed vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus disease, KAPATID said.

“Unfortunately, she cannot postpone nor delay the delivery of her firstborn to wait for the Court’s decision,” the group added.

Families of political prisoners went to the SC last Tuesday, when Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta previously said that the petition may likely be resolved, to ask magistrates to “vote for life.”

Nasino’s mother, Marites Asis, wrote a letter to Peralta appealing for her pregnant daughter’s release. “It is not unlikely that she and her child become infected,” she said in Filipino.

Latest data from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology showed that 745 of its detainees and 125 of its personnel have contracted the deadly coronavirus. Six inmates have already died due to COVID-19, while 388 have so far recovered.

Meanwhile COVID-19 cases at the Bureau of Corrections jumped to 301, with 223 cases recorded in inmates of the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where social distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coping in quarantine: A hard time for all but inequality makes it worse
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
"The normal that we heavily criticized as sociologists are now being replaced by a ‘new normal,’ which neither...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
6 hours ago
The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
SC dismisses Calida's petition vs ABS-CBN Corp. for being moot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The action on Calida’s quo warranto does not affect ABS-CBN’s separate petition, which is due to be tackled again...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: New jeep looks like inflated condom
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday suggested retaining the “iconic” traditional jeepney with...
Headlines
fbfb
Record-high 43% of Filipinos expect their lives to worsen over next year — survey
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The new findings are consistent with an earlier survey that found 83% of Filipinos saying they felt their lives...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
CHR: Misogyny and victim blaming not protected by freedom of speech
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, the CHR—the country’s gender ombudsman—said it is alarmed by the prevalence of gender-based...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Panel to study foreign embassy's request to let more workers into Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"If we craft a policy, while only one embassy made the request it should be equally applicable to all foreigners in our country,"...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
In reply to Palace request for comment on anti-terrorism bill, IBP urges veto
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
"We hope that with the same care, prudence, and political will, we can have an effective anti-terrorism law that does not...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace eyes 50,000 COVID-19 daily tests despite failing to meet previous 30,000 goal
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the government is now aiming for a COVID-19 testing capacity of 50,000...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DOH 'consistent' in saying enough testing capacity not measured by reaching targets — Duterte report
6 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far sickened 30,682 people in the country since health authorities first detected a case in late...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with