745 BJMP detainees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology detainees who have contracted the deadly coronavirus has risen to 745.

Latest data from the BJMP showed that of the confirmed cases, 388 inmates have so far recovered while six have died.

This leaves 321 active COVID-19 cases among BJMP detainees.

BJMP operates jails and holds jurisdiction over people awaiting or undergoing investigation or trial, those waiting to be transferred to Bureau of Corrections-run penitentiaries, and over "violent mentally ill person who endangers themselves."

The Bureau also confirmed 125 COVID-19 infection among its personnel. Recovery among bureau staff stands at 65 with no deaths reported.

BJMP said there are currently 60 active COVID-19 cases among its personnel.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded and social distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

A group of elderly and sickly prisoners has asked the Supreme Court for their temporary release as early as April 8. In their appeal, the prisoners said: “Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that are not blighted with the overcrowding and lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care.”

More than two months since their filing, the SC has yet to resolve their plea.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said in a virtual briefing early Thursday that the member-in-charge of the case has been stranded in Visayas, delaying deliberations on the case.

He however said that the case will likely be resolved next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the SC has allowed the release of more than 22,000 detainees since the lockdown was enforced.