President Rodrigo Duterte talks with Solicitor General General Jose Calida during a post-Cabinet meeting in Malacañan’s State Dining Room on August 22, 2016.
Presidential photo/Toto Lozano, File photo
SC dismisses Calida's petition vs ABS-CBN Corp. for being moot
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN Corp.’s now-expired legislative franchise for being moot.

In an en banc session, SC justices moved to dismiss Calida’s petition he filed in February to ask the tribunal to revoke the media giant’s franchise due to alleged violations of its legislative franchise, “on ground of mootness,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka confirmed.

ABS-CBN’s franchise however expired on May 4, while Calida’s plea remained pending before the SC.

READ: Point by point: ABS-CBN answers Solgen Calida's quo warranto petition

Hosaka, however, said that Calida’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN Convergence, a subsidiary of the network giant, remains. The company however issued a disclosure at the Philippine Stock Exchange saying that Convergence’s legislative franchise expired on March 17.

ABS-CBN's petition for certiorari unaffected

The broadcast company has since shut its operations in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease and desist order following the franchise expiry.

It was later revealed, in an ABS-CBN exclusive report, that Calida wrote to NTC to “advise” it that a “provisional authority cannot be issued in the absence of a law.”

ABS-CBN ran to the high court to ask for a temporary restraining order against the implementation of NTC’s order, which would supposedly allow the network to resume on air operations.

The embattled media giant also said asked the SC to issue a permanent injunction against the assailed CDO.

The action on Calida’s quo warranto does not affect ABS-CBN’s separate petition, which is due to be tackled again by the justices on July 13.

By then, ABS-CBN would have been shut for more than two months. The network earlier said they might be forced to let go of some of their employees in August if they would not be allowed to resume operations immediately.

Deliberations on several of ABS-CBN’s franchise bills meanwhile continue at the House of Representatives, even while Congress is on break. At least three hearings, however, were spent on discussing the nationality of ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Gabby Lopez, whose dual citizenship is allowed by law.

A hearing set for June 23 was postponed for next week, as hearings for this week were postponed to June 29 to allow ABS-CBN and other agencies more time to file documents, and for lawmakers to study them.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 6, 2020 - 5:44pm

ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.

June 6, 2020 - 5:44pm

A lawyer asks the Supreme Court to define the powers of the Office of the Solicitor General amid issues surrounding the ABS-CBN shutdown.

Lawyer Paris Real also asked for a temporary restraining order on the cease and desist issuance against the broadcast giant by the National Telecommunications Commission.

June 1, 2020 - 10:58am

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) tells his fellow lawmakers that the accusations against ABS-CBN, including alleged foreign ownership, have no basis in law.

Rodriguez points out that ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III was born to Filipino parents under the 1935 Constitution. In effect, he was born a Filipino citizen.

The lawmaker also stresses that there is no violation on ABS-CBN's issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts, which have approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

June 1, 2020 - 10:53am

Rep. Vilma Santos Recto (Batangas), sponsoring her bill granting ABS-CBN a franchise, says the network has helped the economy in creating economies by creating jobs for 11,000 people.

Santos Recto shares her concern to affected ABS-CBN employees as the House committees on legislative franchises and good government and public accountability resume their joint hearing on the network's franchise renewal.

"Marami pong umaasa sa mga talents ng ABS-CBN, kasama na rin po ang kani-kanilang mga pamilya. Let us give due consideration to the talents of ABS-CBN. They are also part of the workforce of the country," she says.

May 26, 2020 - 6:27pm

A labor group says it continues to support the re-opening of the ABS-CBN Corp. through the enactment of pending bills at the Lower House for its renewed fresh 25-year franchise.

"While we recognize the justness of the previous labor cases being involved by the ABS-CBN management to their contractual workers in the past, we believe that there were proper and legitimate forum and venue where labor disputes were being settled including the Department of Labor and Employment through its National Labor Relations Commission, National Conciliation and Mediation Boards among other local courts," says Defend Jobs Philippines.

May 26, 2020 - 10:45am

Solicitor General Jose Calida declines the invitation to attend the House of Representatives hearing on the pending bills concerning the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN.

In a letter addressed to Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of the House committee on legislative franchises, Calida notes that his office had filed a quo warranto petition questioning the validity of ABS-CBN's franchise before the Supreme Court.

"The sub judice rule prohibits the undersigned, as the statutory counsel of both the Republic and the NTC, from sharing views and recommendations to relative merits of G.R. No. 251358 and G.R. No. 252119, respectively," Calida says.

