Duterte defends Duque as Ombudsman probes DOH for alleged COVID-19 anomalies

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte once again came to the defense of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who is facing an investigation for alleged irregularities and anomalies over the agency’s handling of the country's coronavirus response.

In an address aired late Monday, Duterte said he had faith the country’s top health official, who has been in hot water since March when the government belatedly took the threat of COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“I am very sure and I place my reputation on Secretary Duque that there was no corruption that happened there,” the chief executive said in a mix of English and Bisaya.

This came days after the Office of the Ombudsman announced it would start an investigation into the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment, inaction in the release of financial assistance of “fallen” and infected health workers and delayed reporting of virus-related cases and deaths.

“With due respect to the Ombudsman, the honorable Martires, iniimbestiga pa niya pero kung ako, kung ako lang ang tanungin, kung ako ang imbestigahin niya, eh di magpunta talaga ako sabihin ko na I believe in the honesty and integrity of my people,” Duterte said.

(With due respect to the Ombudsman, the honorable Martires, he is still investigating but if you ask me, if I was the one being questioned, investigated, I will say I believe in the honesty and integrity of my people.)

Duterte added that Duque will not steal from the government because the health chief is already rich.

“Dili na niya kaya. Dili na niya kaya kay dato na ni daan si Duque. Naa ni’y hospital, naa ni’y eskwelahan, naa ni tanan. Hasta tanang gwapang asawa, naa niya. Mao ni’y importante, tanang—tanang gwapa,” he said.

(He wouldn’t do that. He wouldn’t do that because Duque is already rich. He has a hospital, a school, everything including the most beautiful wives, he has them all. They are all beautiful — this is important.)

Carlito Galvez, National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer, also vouched for Duque, saying he “has nothing to do” with the procurement.

Last month, Duterte defended the DOH over the procurement of allegedly overpriced protective gear and medical supplies, saying he was the one who ordered Duque to procure them regardless of the cost.

Duque: Delay in arrival of PPE due to global shortage

In the same taped address, Duque said that the country ordered protective gear as early as February.

“Mr. President, ay talagang nagsumikap po tayo, nagpunyagi po tayo na makuha ang sapat na bilang ng mga PPEs. Pero dahil nga po sa shortage, ‘yung global shortage po, Mr. President ay naghintay tayo nang matagal bago po tayo makakuha ng atin pong mga personal protective equipment,” the health chief said.

(Mr. President, we worked hard in getting enough supply of PPE. But because of the global shortage, we had to wait before getting supply of protective gear.)

Duque also said the families of the 32 health workers who died from COVID-19 and 19 others who were severely infected had already been compensated.

He added his office will submit documents to respond to a subpoena sent by the ombudsman.