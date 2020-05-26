COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This May 20, 2020 photo shows health personnel.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Duterte defends DOH amid 'overpriced' PPEs, medical equipment issue
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte defended the Department of Health over the procurement of allegedly “overpriced” protective gear for healthcare workers and medical supplies needed to combat the coronavirus disease in the country. 

In a televised meeting aired late Monday, the chief executive said he earlier ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to procure the needed medical supplies regardless of the cost.

“I gave him (Duque) the instruction and I admit it in public now,” Duterte said.

“I told him, ‘do everything you can.’ He said, ‘there’s so many proposition.’ I do not care. If it’s not cheap, if it is expensive, go—just go ahead and do something about it kasi ipit na tayo dito (because we’re in a tight situation),” he added.

The president also said he will take full responsibility on the issue.

“Gusto ko lang malaman ng sambayanang Filipino na I take full responsibility, na ang utos ko na mag—dalian mo. Wala akong pakialam kung saan ka magkuha, magnakaw ka and I remember saying it. I do not care whether you go and steal borrow or kill a person to get what—what needs to be done,” he said.

(I want Filipinos to know that I take full responsibility on the issue. I was the one who ordered to act fast. I don't care where you get the equipment, whether you steal it. I remember sayying it. I do not care whether you go and steal borrow or kill a person to get what—what needs to be done.)

In the same meeting, Department of Budget and Management Usec. Lloyd Christopher Lao showed a complete set of PPE procured by the government for medical frontliners as he explained that the purchased protective gear meet local and international standards.

Lao said the most expensive item in the set is the “Ebola-level” coverall, which costs P1,100 compared with locally-made suits priced at P850. He said the “Ebola-level” coverall is heat sealed and “can actually stop even air transmissible viruses.”

Last week, Senator Panfilo Lacson said there appeared to be a “clear pattern of overpricing” in the equipment bought by the DOH to combat COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who questioned the allegedly overpriced COVID-19 testing package, said he is hoping the president's statement does not in any manner mean to absolve Duque. 

“I call for a fair and impartial investigation despite the President’s pronouncement. These are taxpayers’ money we’re talking about here—to the tune of billions pesos getting wasted due to corruption or gross negligence,” he said.  

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque last week said the president wants the alleged overpricing of medical supplies and equipment investigated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines drawn up for barbers, salons, dine-in
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez are set to recommend...
Headlines
fbfb
Private hospitals ask Duterte to fire Duque
15 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. said its 744 member-hospitals feel it's time for the health chief...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Palace: Next cash aid distribution can begin
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government may start distributing the second tranche of aid for sectors most affected by quarantine restrictions set in...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Number of displaced Pinoy workers hits 2.7 million
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
While more commercial establishments are now allowed to open and resume operations, the number of workers losing their income...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte wants cleared OFWs sent home
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has given agencies one week to send home 24,000 overseas Filipino workers who underwent quarantine as a...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Online child sex exploitation spikes by 264% in lockdown
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
During this state of public health emergency, the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime reported that there has been...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines probes OFW suicide in Lebanon
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A Filipina household service worker, who was waiting to return to the Philippines, committed suicide in Lebanon on Saturday...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with