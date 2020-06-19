PHILSTAR VIDEOS
In this March 24, 2020 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo oversees the preparation of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets that will be delivered to another batch of hospitals.
Office of the Vice President/Charlie Villegas
Robredo seeks help of creatives in making instructional videos for teachers, parents
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo asked those working in the media industry to help her office produce instructional videos for teachers and parents as the country moves away from traditional face-to-face interactions and shifts to distant learning modes.

In a post on her Facebook account, Robredo stressed that the roles of teachers and parents in educating and nurturing learners are even more crucial now that the traditional classroom set-up is not allowed. 

“We are working with teachers and experts for this series of how-to videos, hoping to make distance or blended learning less intimidating and to equip our teachers and parents so they can better handle the needs of the students in their homes and communities,” the vice president said.

“Given the wide range of topics to be covered, we would be needing more help, so that these videos can be produced before the school year begins. This is where we hope to meet more production houses and creatives who may wish to lend their talents to this cause,” she added.

Robredo’s office earlier appealed to people who have old but functioning smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers to donate them. These will be given to students and teachers without access to these devices.

“Throughout this crisis, we have counted much on the generosity of our fellow Filipinos, who stepped up with us to fill in the gaps. We tap into this wellspring of goodwill once more: for our children, for our teachers and for the better tomorrow that we hope to see as we march toward the new normal,” she said.

The new school year will formally open on August 24. Face-to-face classes will be postponed until a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available.

Instead, the Department of Education will implement distant learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio and television. Concerns, however, were raised that distant learning modes will leave behind students from poor and far-flung communities.

