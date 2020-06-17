PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows log-in prompt of social media website Facebook.
AFP/File
DOJ: 198 users reported 300 'cloned' Facebook accounts
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice received close to 200 reports from social media users on their duplicate and empty Facebook accounts.

DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete told reporters on Wednesday that they received “198 reports involving over 300 accounts” as of June 15.

“The contents of the accounts have already been preserved upon the request of our law enforcers,” the DOJ spokesperson also said.

Perete last week explained that preservation of data is important so that these may be included should the affected social media users opt to file a complaint later.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered an investigation after several activists and students reported finding their “cloned” Facebook accounts.

The surge of these dummy accounts came amid growing dissent on the Anti-Terrorism Bill both on social media and on the ground—days after a protest was held at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Perete said that an inter-agency task force consisting of officials from the National Privacy Commission, Department of Information Communications and Technology was created to look in to the issue.

“Investigation is currently ongoing,” he added.

The privacy commission said last weekend that it will meet with officials of Facebook Philippines on Tuesday, June 16.

Perete, however, said the department has no word yet on whether the meeting pushed through.  

The DOJ official previously warned that perpetrators may face charges of violation of the Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, on computer-related identity theft.— Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FACEBOOK NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte eyes purchase of radios to aid students in poor communities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The chief executive said the government is considering buying transistor radios that will be distributed to poor communities...
Headlines
fbfb
Hillary, Albright back Ressa on libel case
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright yesterday expressed support for Rappler chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker to PhilHealth: Settle P18 billion bill
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
State-owned Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has been urged to settle at least P18 billion in unpaid reimbursement...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City under strictest quarantine due to widespread COVID-19 transmission
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Roque said the majority or 61% of Cebu City's 80 barangays have active coronavirus cases, 13 of them considered "worst h...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to tackle quarantine with business groups
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte wants to meet with business groups to discuss possible adjustments to quarantine measures as well as ways...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
House eyes P58 billion for tourism sector recovery
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing a P58-billion fund for recovery of the country’s tourism industry from recession...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte eyes transistor radios for students
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To give children from far-flung areas access to proper education amid the pandemic, President Duterte wants to give them transistor...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
784 governors, mayors endorse anti-terror bill approval
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
A total of 784 local chief executives have expressed support for the anti-terror bill, Malacañang announced yesterday....
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Online MSMEs ‘saviors of economy’
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Calling micro, small and medium enterprises that do business online “saviors of the economy in this time of the pandemic,”...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOST OKs testing melatonin as COVID treatment
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The government has allowed 260 patients from 24 hospitals in the country to participate in the World Health Organization solidarity...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with