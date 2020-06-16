PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Screenshots of a mobile video showing an unidentified police officer arresting a man on his private driveway at Dasmariñas Village in Makati City on April 27, 2020.
Screengrab/Javier Salvador Parra
Spanish expat involved in scuffle with cop banned from returning
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has perpetually banned the Spanish national involved in an altercation with a police officer at a gated Makati village from coming back to the Philippines.

BI said Tuesday that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ordered Javier Salvador Parra’s inclusion in the bureau’s blacklist on June 3.

“Now that he has been placed in our immigration blacklist he is now perpetually banned from re-entering the Philippines for being an undesirable alien. Foreigners who disrespect our laws and persons of authority do not deserve the privilege to stay in our country,” Morente said.

This was after BI confirmed that Parra has not returned to the country since leaving for Madrid on April 29, three days after he figured in an altercation with Police MSgt. Roland Madrona.

The police attempted to arrest Parra in his home after a heated conversation on an alleged quarantine protocol violation.

BI records showed that Parra departed the country on April 29 aboard a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, en route to Madrid.

BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. explained that Parra was allowed to leave the country since no charges were filed against him in court or by the bureau that was then investigating the incident.

The police had filed complaints of direct assault, violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code or resistance and disobedience to person of authority, violation of Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, violation of Makati City ordinance on wearing of face mask in public areas and unjust vexation against Parra before the Makati prosecutor’s office.

The immigration bureau said Parra was allowed to file a counter-affidavit on May 21, but it was “apparently ignored, thus prompting the BI to charge him for deportation on the ground of undesirabililty.”

Mahanan said it was “obvious” that Parra disregarded the bureau’s notices.

"Even when he was out of the country he could still file his answer to the allegations by engaging the services of a lawyer who could submit a counter-affidavit on his behalf,” he also said.

