Makati cop files criminal raps vs expat in Dasma scuffle

MANILA, Philippines — Police SMSgt. Roland Madrona filed criminal raps against Spanish national Javier Salvador Parra over a heated conversation at an exclusive village in Makati City that led to a scuffle during an attempted arrest.

Madrona filed the complaint on Tuesday before the Makati prosecutor’s office.

Parra is facing complaints of direct assault, violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code or resistance and disobedience to person of authority, violation of Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, violation of Makati City ordinance on wearing of face mask in public areas and unjust vexation.

The complaint stemmed from an incident when cops and a Barangay Dasmariñas watchman were patrolling Dasmariñas Village in Makati and reprimanded Parra’s helper for not wearing a face mask while watering their lawn.

The househelp went inside to get the mask, but Parra and his wife went out to confront the police. He claimed that the police wanted to fine him P1000 for the face mask violation even though it happened within his property, but cops denied they were imposing a fine.

Barangay Dasmariñas has also said they had no plan of fining Parra over the alleged violation.

The confrontation escalated with Parra throwing expletives at law enforcement and telling them leave.

Madrona was seen in a separate video attempting to arrest Parra.

Parra said he sustained injuries in the altercation and would sue the police officer.

Immigration looking into Parra

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval meanwhile told reporters it is “too early to release details” but confirmed that they are still looking at Parra's immigration status.

In a separate statement released earlier Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente stressed that foreigners are not exempted from following Enhanced Community Quarantine protocols.

"The ECQ guidelines were placed to promote public health and safety among members of the society. That means everyone, including foreign nationals. Aliens who disregard the law may face deportation," Morente said.

Deportation will also mean being perpetually barred from entering the country, he stressed.

Morente issued the statement following the Dasmariñas Village incident and the recent raid on an online gambling company employing foreign nationals despite the lockdown.

"This is not just the utter disrespect towards our laws. It is more importantly about putting everybody else’s health at risk," he added. — Kristine Joy Patag