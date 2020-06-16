Duterte eyes purchase of radios to aid students in poor communities

MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing to buy radios for learners in far-flung communities as the country moves away from traditional face-to-face interactions and shifts to distant learning modes.

But the problem is that the government is running out of funds, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised briefing late Monday evening.

The chief executive said the government is considering buying transistor radios that will be distributed to poor communities that do not have televisions, mobile phones and access to internet connection.

“Baka kung magtagal ito talaga, sayang ang panahon. We might buy the radio at 300 maibigay sa lahat ng—sa lahat ng barangay na maabot ng radio para naman ‘yung mga mahirap may communication sila sa teacher nila,” Duterte said.

(If this goes on for a long time, we are wasting time. We might buy the radio at 300 so we could give these to all barangays so the poor ones will have means of communication with their teachers.)

DepEd will implement distant learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio and television when classes formally open on August 24.

The president said he will “look for the money” to purchase transistor radios.

“We will come up with something in the next few days. Maybe before the end of the week, I would be able to look for the money. Wala na tayong pera ngayon (We don’t have money now). I would look for the money to buy transistor radios to be distributed all throughout the country,” Duterte said.

“We will try to do it. We might not be able to succeed to bring all of it to the barangay level but we will try,” he added.

Some 10.6 million learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide as of Monday.

The coronavirus disease that shuttered schools across the archipelago has so far infected 26,420 people, with 1,098 deaths.