PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Aug. 30, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping witness the program proper during the opening ceremony of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, China.
Presidential Photo/Robinson Niñal Jr.
China-backed presidential bet possible in 2022 — experts
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Experts warned that China might interfere in the 2022 national elections by supporting a presidential candidate.

Retired Rear. Adm. Rommel Jude Ong, former vice commander of the Philippine Navy, said the forthcoming elections may end up becoming a contest with China.

"If we want to counter China's sharp power, then we should prepare for the national elections in 2022. If we deny our share of responsibility as citizens in reserving our way of life, then we might face an electoral contest not among political parties but against China's preferred candidates," Ong said in a virtual discussion organized by Stratbase ADRi on Tuesday.

In the same virtual discussion, former Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Laura del Rosario noted that China has "contempt for weak nations" so the Philippines would have to stand up to Beijing.

"There will be more than two Manchurian candidates so whoever they field, we have to unite under one candidate," Del Rosario said.

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said these fears are valid as China now has an "army of trolls" in Philippine cyberspace.

China's online trolls making comments on the country's online news sites would influence the decision of Filipino voters, he added.

"They can also contribute funds to candidates of their choice so this threat of China interfering our 2022 elections is very real," Carpio said in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" Thursday morning.

'Bring up West Philippine Sea during elections'

To counter China's possible interference with the 2022 elections, Carpio said the West Philippine Sea issue should be brought up.

China's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea overlaps with the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

While the Philippines won an arbitral award in July 2016 invalidating Beijing's nine-dash line claim, the Duterte administration set aside the landmark ruling to seek loans and investments with China.

"We must make sure that the new president will defend faithfully, sincerely our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea," Carpio said.

"We cannot take the chance of a candidate promising to jet ski to Scarborough Shoal and after he gets elected he will say 'I was just joking,'" he added.

During one of the presidential debates in 2016, Duterte promised to ride a jet ski to a disputed island occupied by Cina in the West Philippine Sea and plant the Philippine flag to assert the country's claims.

The president later on said his campaign promise was not serious.

"When I said I would go to China on a jet ski, that's nonsense. I don't even have… It's just talk. I'm surprised you believed it," Duterte said in March 2018.

2022 POLLS ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA LAURA DEL ROSARIO PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES ROMMEL ONG SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DICT official Rio questions efficacy of state-backed COVID-19 contact tracing app
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
Former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio on Wednesday warned the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte awaits IATF report on GCQ
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Should the general community quarantine be retained or lifted in Metro Manila, Cebu City and several provinces?
Headlines
fbfb
India ready to supply Philippines with affordable COVID-19 drugs
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
India has expressed readiness to supply the Philippines with affordable medicines and pharmaceutical products used for coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Carpio warns China will soon install air, naval base on Scarborough Shoal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 minutes ago
"When China recently hinted that it will impose an ADIZ over the South China Sea... that means one thing — China will...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
DepEd communicating with donors to focus on students who don’t have gadgets
49 minutes ago
The agency will implement distance learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC to discuss ABS-CBN's urgent plea anew on July 13
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court will take up again the ABS-CBN's petition on July 13, amid the embattled media giant's admission of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LPA east of Philippines seen to intensify into tropical depression Thursday
2 hours ago
Once it intensifies, it will be given the local name “Butchoy”—the second tropical cyclone for 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace: Anti-terror bill has enough safeguards
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang said yesterday there are enough safeguards in the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act against possible abuse, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with